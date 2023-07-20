Phillies vs. Brewers: Looking at series loss, Bryce Harper's curious at bat and more

For the remainder of the season, the Phillies will be involved in a race-within-a-race. Like every team, their first goal will be simply to win as many games as they can. Like Orwell’s animals, though, some will be more equal than others.

Phillies. Brewers. Reds. Marlins. Dodgers. Diamondbacks. Unless something changes dramatically, one of those teams will win the NL Central and one will capture the NL West. That leaves four teams in a game of musical chairs for the three wild card spots.

And that’s why losing to the Brewers, 4-0, Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park had a little more sting. By taking the series, two games to one, it gives the Brew Crew the edge in any tie-breaker. The Phillies have a chance to make that up when they travel to Milwaukee the first three days of September.

“We did the same thing last year,” manager Rob Thomson pointed out. “We lost here and then we went over there and swept, so hopefully history repeats itself.”

Here’s how the Phillies have fared and what they have left against the NL wild card contenders:

Diamondbacks 4-3 (Done)

Dodgers 2-4 (Done)

Giants 0-3 (@ CBP 8-21, 8-22, 8-23)

Marlins 2-4 (@ Miami 7-31, 8-1, 8-2, 8-3; @ CBP 9-8, 9-9, 9-10)

Brewers 1-2 (@ Milwaukee 9-1, 9-2, 9-3)

Reds 4-3 (Done)

HARPER (NON) UPDATE

Harper’s most curious at bat against Brewers reliever Hobie Milner in the sixth inning Wednesday night continued to be a hot topic of conversation Thursday. . .except in the Phillies clubhouse.

With the score tied at three, Harper led off and struck out looking. In fact, he looked at all six pitches Milner threw and didn’t even appear to be in a position to swing at any point of the at bat.

The Phillies media relations department said Thursday morning that Harper had no comment. Rob Thomson wasn’t much more forthcoming.

“I asked him about it,” the manager said. “This is the second time he’s faced him. The first time he faced him, he couldn’t really pick him up. So he was going to take a couple pitches and try to find his release point. Then it got to the point where he got behind in the count and he really didn’t think (Milner) was going to throw him a strike until it got to 3-2. And then he was locked and he just couldn’t pull the trigger.”

But, Rob, Harper’s bat was just resting on his shoulder. He seemed to be in no position to swing even if he’s wanted to.

“As I said, early in the count he was trying to find the release point. Because he’s really funky,” Thomson insisted.

There was a rumor that Harper was ill. But if he was that sick, shouldn’t he have come out of the game? Why was he well enough to single his next time up? He apparently felt well enough Thursday, because he was in the starting lineup.

Nature abhors a vacuum. So, it seems, do fans who in the absence of a better explanation filled the void with speculation in the hours leading up to the first pitch.

Harper was originally scheduled to make his debut at first base last weekend against the Padres. He didn’t. Then it was supposed to happen in the Brewers series that ended Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. It didn’t. Now, Thomson says, it could happen this weekend in Cleveland. Maybe.

“It’s possible, for sure,” Thomson said.

So there you have it.

If he does play first against the Guardians, he could be tested early and often. Asked what his biggest concern will be when his DH and clean-up hitter finally makes his long-awaited move to the infield, the manager mentioned situational plays. “Handling bunts,” he elaborated. “And it just so happens he might get a lot of practice against Cleveland, because they bunt a lot. But that’s okay. We’ve got to go through it. We can’t simulate everything. We can’t simulate game speed. But he’ll adapt.”

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Josh Harrison (right wrist contusion) is expected to be activated before Friday night’s game in Cleveland.

Reliever Seranthony Dominguez (left oblique strain) will begin his rehab assignment Friday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley at Toledo.

UP NEXT

It will be LHP Ranger Suarez (2-4, 3.84) vs. RHP Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.94) when the Phillies open a weekend series against In Cleveland Friday night at 7:10.

RHP Zack Wheeler (7-4, 4.04) will face RHP Tanner Bibee (5-2, 3.32) Saturday at 7:10.

RHP Aaron Nola (9-6, 2.47) will be opposed by a Guardians starter to be named later Sunday at 1:40.