Series finale of Phillies vs. Reds delayed due to weather

Jun 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tarp covers the infield during rain delay before start of game Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Five games into the 2024 MLB season and the Phillies already have their second game interrupted due to weather.

Wednesday's series finale against the Reds is delayed from its 4:05 p.m. schedule start time, the Phillies announced. This is in addition to the game being pushed back to 4:05 from its original 1:05 p.m. start.

The start of today's game will be delayed. Further updates will be provided as they become available. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Opening Day was pushed back from last Thursday to Friday, also due to inclement weather. Isn't baseball in April the best?

Stay tuned for further updates on the game, and for the latest forecast head to NBC10.com.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube