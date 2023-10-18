Watch: Phillies' bullpen hysterically reacts to fan being tackled on field

The vibes are good right now at Citizens Bank Park.

Actually, the vibes might be at an all-time high.

From the electric atmosphere the fans have been bringing, to just complete dominance from the Phillies' arms and bats ... Red October is in full force. And it is a thing of beauty.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Phillies are 2-0 in the NLCS. They just put up double digits while simultaneously shutting out the Diamondbacks. That gives anyone reason to celebrate, right?

Well, one fan might have taken it just a wee bit too far.

Moments after the final out was made, a fan ran out onto the field. They also happened to be running toward the direction of the bullpen, who was working their way to the infield to meet up with the rest of the team.

The fan didn't get to the bullpen, though.

Instead, he was absolutely decked by a security guard. It was executed so well it might even grab the attention of Howie Roseman. The moment itself was crazy but the bullpen's reaction makes it so much better.

(It also helps that there's about a dozen different angles of this tackle floating around social media at the moment.)

Take a look:

Get this security guy on defense for the Birds on Sunday pic.twitter.com/VEwWUiOJZY — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) October 18, 2023

Fan on the field got DECKED by the CBP Security Team! #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/GoSyE36zCc — Underground Sports Philadelphia (@UndergroundPHI) October 18, 2023

Jose Alvarado and Gregory Soto bring these videos to a whole new level. It's just another gem that captures the personalities within the clubhouse.

The reaction from the rest of the team also had to be included for obvious reasons:

You never really know what you're going to get when you're in Philly ... but you always know it's going to be entertaining.

Six more, Topper.