How to watch Tuesday's Phillies-Cardinals matchup on the NBC Sports App

April marks one of the busiest sports months of the calendar year. With that often comes a few doubleheaders, and in this case, a tripleheader.
On April 9, Phillies at Cardinals, set for a 7:45 p.m. start, will be streamed on the NBC Sports App.
That night, the Sixers host the Pistons (7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia) and the Flyers play the Canadiens (7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus).
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
By downloading the NBC Sports App, you can connect your TV provider to allow access to streaming.
Below is the list of providers that will also carry the game throughout the area:
|PROVIDER
|SD
|HD
|Armstrong Utilities
|299
|300
|Astound Broadband - Lehigh Valley, PA/Delaware County, PA
|994
|Blue Ridge
|743
|Comcast*
|1259
|Service Electric Cable TV and Communications - Lehigh Valley, PA/Hunterdon, NJ
|902
|Service Electric Cable TV and Communications - Wilkes Barre, PA
|900
|Verizon
|91
|591
You can view the entire 2024 Phillies broadcast schedule here.
Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube