How to watch Tuesday's Phillies-Cardinals matchup on the NBC Sports App

April marks one of the busiest sports months of the calendar year. With that often comes a few doubleheaders, and in this case, a tripleheader.

On April 9, Phillies at Cardinals, set for a 7:45 p.m. start, will be streamed on the NBC Sports App.

That night, the Sixers host the Pistons (7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia) and the Flyers play the Canadiens (7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus).

By downloading the NBC Sports App, you can connect your TV provider to allow access to streaming.

Below is the list of providers that will also carry the game throughout the area:

PROVIDER SD HD Armstrong Utilities 299 300 Astound Broadband - Lehigh Valley, PA/Delaware County, PA 994 Blue Ridge 743 Comcast* 1259 Service Electric Cable TV and Communications - Lehigh Valley, PA/Hunterdon, NJ 902 Service Electric Cable TV and Communications - Wilkes Barre, PA 900 Verizon 91 591 *To view, customers must have an X1 TV box (with HD Technology fee), Xfinity Internet or a customer compatible device (COAM)

You can view the entire 2024 Phillies broadcast schedule here.

