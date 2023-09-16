Trending
We officially have the best Kruk broadcast moment of the Phillies season

Ding, ding, ding we have a winner

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

You know what, sometimes the universe does wonderful things.

Wonderful, hysterical, incredible things.

You're always in for a treat when John Kruk is on the call for a Phillies game. Between the jokes, sarcasm and throwback stories of his time in the organization — there's always something to look forward to.

Let's just say we now have our top Kruk moment of the season. One you couldn't have scripted any better.

The Phillies were hanging on to a one-run lead in the fifth inning on Saturday when Kyle Schwarber stepped up to the plate. Kruk and Scott Franzke were in the midst of their routine, noting that Schwarber hadn't hit a home run off the current Cardinals pitcher, Miles Mikolas.

You know what? I don't even want to set it up — you just have to watch the moment unfold.

Looks like Kruk is going to spend his Sunday morning at the St. Louis Arch.

In-freaking-credible.

