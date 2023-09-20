‘You have kept me in the game': Recovering Charlie Manuel thanks doctors, fans

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel has thanked his medical team and fans after he suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure at a hospital in Florida.

In taking to social media on Tuesday, Manuel thanked the medical team at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in Lakeland, Fla. for "hustling and being on time."

He also thanked fans for showing him some love.

I want to thank all the people who are pulling for me. I am touched that you are showing me love. And I want to thank @LKLDRegional Critical Care team for hustling and being on time. You have kept me in the game. Charlie Manuel 🧠❤️ — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) September 19, 2023

Manuel, 79, is currently recovering after having suffered a stroke on Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure. Over the weekend, the Phillies organization said that the hospital staff moved quickly to remove a blood clot.

In the past, Manuel has battled several health issues, including a heart attack, quadruple bypass surgery, a blocked and infected colon as well as kidney cancer.

