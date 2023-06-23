Tracking the 2023 Home Run Derby participants

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 20, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The 2023 Home Run Derby will have a hometown favorite.

Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez announced on Friday that he would partake in this year's MLB All-Star week event at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023

The 22-year-old sensation, who has hit 12 homers this season, nearly won the Home Run Derby as a rookie in 2022. Rodriguez hit the second-most total homers in Derby history at Dodger Stadium with 81, but he tallied one fewer homer than Juan Soto in the final round.

J-Rod will be looking to become the first player to win the Derby at his home ballpark since Bryce Harper did so as a member of the Washington Nationals in 2018 at Nationals Park. He'll also look to join Ken Griffey Jr. who's the only Mariner to win the contest. Griffey Jr. won it three times, most recently in 1999.

Who is in the 2023 Home Run Derby?

Rodriguez is the first player to commit to the 2023 Home Run Derby. There will be eight participants in total.

When is the 2023 Home Run Derby?

The Home Run Derby is scheduled for Monday, July 10.

Where is the 2023 Home Run Derby?

T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners, in Seattle is the site of this year's Derby.

Who won the 2022 Home Run Derby?

Juan Soto edged out Julio Rodriguez in 2022 to become the second-youngest Derby winner.

Who has the most Home Run Derby wins?

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player with three Home Run Derby titles, winning them in 1994, 1998 and 1999.

List of Home Run Derby winners

2022: Juan Soto, Nationals

2021: Pete Alonso, Mets

2019: Pete Alonso, Mets

2018: Bryce Harper, Nationals

2017: Aaron Judge, Yankees

2016: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

2015: Todd Frazier, Reds

2014: Yoenis Cespedes, A's

2013: Yoenis Cespedes, A's

2012: Prince Fielder, Tigers

2011: Robinson Cano, Yankees

2010: David Ortiz, Red Sox

2009: Prince Fielder, Brewers

2008: Justin Morneau, Twins

2007: Vladimir Guerrero, Angels

2006: Ryan Howard, Phillies

2005: Bobby Abreu, Phillies

2004: Miguel Tejada, Orioles

2003: Garret Anderson, Angels

2002: Jason Giambi, Yankees

2001: Luis Gonzalez, Diamondbacks

2000: Sammy Sosa, Cubs

1999: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners

1998: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners

1997: Tino Martinez, Yankees

1996: Barry Bonds, Giants

1995: Frank Thomas, White Sox

1994: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners

1993: Juan Gonzalez, Rangers

1992: Mark McGwire, A's

1991: Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles

1990: Ryne Sandberg, Cubs

1989: Ruben Sierra, Rangers; Eric Davis, Reds

1987: Andre Dawson, Cubs

1986: Wally Joyner, Angels; Darryl Strawberry, Mets

1985: Dave Parker, Reds