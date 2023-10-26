What is the World Series trophy called? 5 facts about MLB's top prize

One team will be taking home the prestigious World Series trophy at the end of the 2023 MLB season.

The two ballclubs in contention for the championship title are the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. The D-Backs are going for their second World Series title, while the Rangers are one of the six teams that have yet to win it all.

As we get ready to watch the teams battle it out starting Friday, here is what you need to know about the World Series trophy:

What is the name of the World Series trophy?

The Commissioner's Trophy is awarded each year by the MLB commissioner to the World Series champion.

How much is a World Series trophy worth?

The Tiffany and Co.-made prized possession that's approximately 24-by-11 inches in size costs anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 to make.

Do players get to keep the World Series trophy?

The winning MLB team is allowed to keep the prestigious prize.

The individual players and staff members of a winning MLB team are each awarded World Series rings that they get to keep.

Does the World Series trophy change every year?

A new trophy is created each year, allowing for the new trophy to be designed as wanted.

How many flags are on the World Series trophy?

There are 30 gold-plated flags on the trophy, each representing a major league team.

The featured flags rise above a silver baseball, which is marked with latitude and longitude lines, symbolizing the globe.