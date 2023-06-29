Domingo German's perfect game vs. A's emotional tribute to late uncle

Yankees starter Domingo Germán had help during his improbable perfect game against the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Two days before he authored the 24th perfect game in MLB history, a death in the family rocked Germán.

While speaking with YES Network's Meredith Marakovitz on the field moments after celebrating with his Yankees teammates, Germán explained through a translator how that affected him on the mound.

"Unfortunately, two days ago, an uncle passed away and I cried a lot yesterday in the clubhouse so I had him with me throughout the whole game," Germán told Marakovitz. "I was thinking about him and it happened. This game is a tribute to him."

"So exciting when you think about something very unique in baseball. Not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something I'm going to remember forever."



Death can inspire incredible feats and Germán knows his uncle would have been proud of him.

"He would have been so happy," Germán said. "He was always someone that really brought a joy to our family. It happened for him to [be able to] watch this from up there."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone knows exactly what his starting pitcher dealt with all week and was in awe of what Germán was able to accomplish while processing the emotions he was dealing with.

"It's been a tough week for Domingo, with what he's gone through, losing an uncle. For him to go out there and do that, I'm sure it adds to the emotion for him. To see his teammates, how excited they are for him, knowing what he's kind of going through the last couple of days. I'm so proud of him. He's been through so much. This has not been an easy week or time for him. For him to go out there and paint that masterpiece was really just a lot of fun to be able to watch."

A perfect game from Germán wasn't something anyone, even people associated with the Yankees, could have expected from him on this night.

The 30-year-old righty entered the night on one of the worst skids of his MLB career, having allowed a combined 15 earned runs over his last two starts. He began the game with a gaudy 5.10 ERA this season.

Whether it was a former top prospect reaching his vast potential, a slumping pitcher taking advantage of the worst team in baseball, or something supernatural, Germán was untouchable Wednesday.

"So exciting," Germán said. "When you think about something very unique in baseball. Not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game. To accomplish something like this in my career is something I'm going to remember forever. Be part of history. So exciting."

Having thrown 93 pitches through eight innings, Germán needed just six pitches to get through the bottom of the ninth, retiring Aledmys Diaz, Shea Langeliers and Esteury Riuz to complete the job. A hard-hit ground ball to third baseman Josh Donaldson -- a former Athletic -- sealed the deal.

"That last inning was very different," Germán said. "Very different. I felt an amount of pressure that I've never felt before. I'm trying to visualize what I want to execute there. At the same time, I don't want to miss. So much pressure yet so rewarding."

There have been 24 perfect games in MLB history.

One of the worst A's seasons in franchise history reached a new low Wednesday, but for Germán, there will be no sweeter moment in his career.

Two days ago, he cried tears of pain. On this day, and all through the night, he will cry tears of joy.