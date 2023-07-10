Yankees' Gerrit Cole, Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen named starting pitchers for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The stage is set for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

On Monday, New York Yankees star Gerrit Cole and Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen were officially named as the starting pitchers for Tuesday's exhibition.

American League manager Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros and National League manager Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies made the decisions.

Cole, in his fourth season with the Yankees, is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 19 starts. He's tied for sixth in the AL in strikeouts and tied for third with 13 quality starts. Cole will be making his sixth All-Star appearance, but Tuesday will be his first career start in the Midsummer Classic.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who was the AL's starter in 2021, is unlikely to pitch this year as he deals with a blister on his middle finger. The Japanese sensation is 7-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 132 strikeouts on the mound this season, in addition to his MLB-leading 32 home runs at the dish.

Gallen, a 27-year-old right-hander, is in the midst of a breakout season as he makes his first All-Star appearance. He's tied for the MLB lead with 11 wins, in addition to his 3.04 ERA, 125 strikeouts and just 23 walks over 19 starts. Gallen has been a key part of the D-backs' turnaround season, as they're currently tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead after going 74-88 last season.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be held at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.