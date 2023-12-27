Aaron Gordon out indefinitely after suffering face and hand injuries from dog bite

Aaron Gordon of the Denver Nuggets runs against the LA Clippers during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Aaron Gordon will be away indefinitely from the Denver Nuggets after suffering lacerations to his face and hand from a dog bite on Christmas.

The team announced the injury to the 28-year-old forward on Wednesday.

The Nuggets added that Gordon “is in good condition" but will remain away from the team as he recovers.

Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the defending NBA champions. He had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Gordon received 21 stitches after suffering the bites to his face and shooting right hand.