Collin Gillespie on Nuggets Championship, overcoming injuries and lessons from Villanova

On this episode of the Takeoff podcast, John Clark talks with Collin Gillespie the day after winning a NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets, overcoming injuries and lessons he learned Jay Wright and Villanova.
0:00 - Collin Gillespie
0:54 - Nuggets NBA Championship celebration
4:29 - Overcoming injuries
11:18 - Lessons from Villanova
16:47 - What it takes to be a championship team?
21:09 - Nikola Jokic
