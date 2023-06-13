Collin Gillespie on Nuggets Championship, overcoming injuries and lessons from Villanova

On this episode of the Takeoff podcast, John Clark talks with Collin Gillespie the day after winning a NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets, overcoming injuries and lessons he learned Jay Wright and Villanova.



0:00 - Collin Gillespie

0:54 - Nuggets NBA Championship celebration

4:29 - Overcoming injuries

11:18 - Lessons from Villanova

16:47 - What it takes to be a championship team?

21:09 - Nikola Jokic

