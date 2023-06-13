Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Collin Gillespie on Nuggets Championship, overcoming injuries and lessons from Villanova

Takeoff podcast with Collin Gillespie

On this episode of the Takeoff podcast, John Clark talks with Collin Gillespie the day after winning a NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets, overcoming injuries and lessons he learned Jay Wright and Villanova.


0:00 - Collin Gillespie
0:54 - Nuggets NBA Championship celebration
4:29 - Overcoming injuries
11:18 - Lessons from Villanova
16:47 - What it takes to be a championship team?
21:09 - Nikola Jokic

Takeoff with John Clark
