Knicks guard Jalen Brunson did not hold back when expressing his excitement toward the NCAA women’s basketball tournament this year.

The two-time NCAA men’s basketball champion from Villanova was asked ahead of the tournament’s Sweet 16 who he thought would hoist the trophy on April 7.

"So, I really do wanna say Iowa because I wanna see Caitlin Clark finish her career with a win," Brunson exclusively told NBC. “The women’s [tournament] is actually really exciting."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He went on to say, however, that “South Carolina has been looking really good, though."

Iowa took down Colorado and rallied past LSU in Albany’s regional to book a spot in the Final Four. The Hawkeyes' next set to face UConn in Oho.

South Carolina also advanced in Albany, posting wins against Indiana and Oregon State to book a spot in the Final Four. The Gamecocks will battle nearby rival NC State for a spot in the championship game.

This isn’t the first time Brunson has expressed his admiration for women’s basketball. The NBA All-Star is fond of New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who he shares the city with.

Brunson, who has known Ionescu since high school, shared his years of respect for the two-time WNBA All-Star, acknowledging her role in bringing NYC basketball back into the limelight and how he appreciates sharing the grand stage with her.

"She's done such great things. I mean, she's been amazing. She has practically brought New York City basketball back on the map, that's what she's been able to do," Brunson said about the Oregon alum. "Just to be able to share the limelight with her, it's an honor because what she's been able to do has been nothing short of spectacular.”

Brunson and Ionescu teamed up with AT&T, along with other stars and legends in the making, for a March Madness advertisement. In the ad, Brunson is sporting a “Tournament Jacket” covered in smartphones to showcase the company’s ability to seamlessly stream the NCAA tournament. Ionescu appears to sarcastically admire the Villanova alum’s look.

Unfortunately for Brunson and Ionescu, Villanova (men's) and Oregon (women's) did not make it into the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats were left to NIT competition for a second straight year while Oregon's season ended with 11 wins.

There is plenty of quality in the 2024 women's Final Four. Here's what to know as Iowa, South Carolina, NC State and UConn battle for glory.