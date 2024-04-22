NBA fans in awe of thrilling Knicks-76ers Game 2 ending

The Knicks took a 2-0 first-round series lead over the 76ers on Monday in the most chaotic way.

Down 101-96 with 30 seconds to go, the second-seeded New York side came back to stun seventh-seeded Philadelphia to win 104-101.

Jalen Brunson got the friendly bounce on a triple, then Josh Hart managed to steal the ball away from Tyrese Maxey. Donte DiVincenzo missed the initial 3-point attempt, but Isaiah Hartenstein skied for the offensive rebound that led to DiVincenzo drilling the second try.

The Knicks hung on to win 104-101 after Joel Embiid's buzzer-beating triple attempt clanked off the rim.

DIVINCENZO AND BRUNSON DRILL BACK-TO-BACK 3'S AND THE KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥



13.1 REMAINING IN GAME 2 ON TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/x0PwLjhsbw — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

New York secured another home win despite not having Julius Randle for the postseason. Embiid and Maxey posted tremendous individual numbers, but the Knicks' starting five proved to be more balanced.

Here are some of the best reactions from social media on the thrilling ending:

Oh My God 🧡💙 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 23, 2024

OMFG — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) April 23, 2024

Knicks in the last 30 seconds (down 5):



— Brunson three

— Hart steal

— DiVincenzo three



Nova boys. pic.twitter.com/MZ1UVLrNHS — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 23, 2024

it makes me so incredibly happy that it was mike breen who got to call the greatest knicks playoffs moment of the past 25 years — basketball is beautiful pic.twitter.com/AU7SjUY2zC — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 23, 2024

BUZZING OUTSIDE MSG after an unbelievable Knicks win to take a 2-0 series lead 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/QraYdPfb4c — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) April 23, 2024

the nba's last two-minute report for...whatever happened in the last 45 seconds there of knicks-76ers pic.twitter.com/6vkWCv5Pat — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 23, 2024

The first player in 76ers history with



35+ PTS

5+ REB

10+ AST

5+ 3P



in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/zuIQS5a5PG — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 23, 2024

I don’t know if I could ever watch basketball again if I was a 76ers fan — Playoff RB (@RyB_311) April 23, 2024

Knicks just pulled a Reggie Miller on the 76ers. — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 23, 2024

This is coolest the Knicks have been in 25+ years. They’re great right now & not going anywhere. Nice cap sheet. Tons of picks. Elite role players everywhere. Jalen Brunson. No chance a big name doesn’t request a trade there soon.



Knicks fans, how does it feel? — NBA University (@NBA_University) April 23, 2024

Game 3 in Philadelphia is set for Thursday, April 25.