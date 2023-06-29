Kyrie Irving to meet with Suns when free agency opens, per report

The Kyrie Irving-Kevin Durant partnership ended in Brooklyn last season, but apparently there’s a possibility of a reunion in the desert.

Irving is expected to meet with the Phoenix Suns when free opens on Friday, TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported. The eight-time All-Star is also expected to meet with the Dallas Mavericks, and the Houston Rockets could seek a meeting, according to Haynes.

Irving and Durant first joined forces in Brooklyn during the 2019 offseason. Irving had just finished his second season with the Boston Celtics, while Durant tore his Achilles in his last action with the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Nets went on to win just one playoff series in the Irving-Durant era, which also featured James Harden, Ben Simmons and four head coaches. Things got particularly tumultuous as Irving missed time due to COVID-19 restrictions and a suspension for posting a link to a documentary with antisemitic material.

Irving and Durant were dealt out of Brooklyn within a week of one another ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The Mavericks acquired Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks on Feb. 6. Just days later, the Suns shocked the NBA world by landing Durant and T.J. Warren and shipping out Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap.

Both of their seasons ended in disappointing fashion once they landed in the Western Conference. Irving and the Mavericks failed to make the playoffs, and Durant’s injury-ridden Suns were eliminated by the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Irving is among the marquee players set to hit the market once free agency opens up at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. He is eligible for a five-year, $272 million max contract, but he will have to be well below those figures to fit in with the Suns under the new collective bargaining agreement.

The Suns already made a major splash this offseason by acquiring Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, four future first-round pick swaps and six future second-round picks. The team made the Finals in 2021, and new owner Mat Ishbia has gone all-in to build a win-now contender.

Haynes reported that the Mavericks are still favorites to sign Irving this summer, and it was reported earlier this offseason that Irving was trying to recruit LeBron James to Dallas. Wherever Irving lands, his status will still be something the rest of the West continues to monitor.