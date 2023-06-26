NBA free agency 2023 tracker, cap space, start date, more

Things are about to get nutty in the NBA.

The offseason is driving fast towards the next stage of the calendar following the conclusion of the 2023 draft. The San Antonio Spurs officially took Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick, and 57 selections followed as teams added more youth to their respective rosters.

But now, roster constructions for the upcoming season are about to take another step forward.

The 2023 free agency period will allow teams the chance to sign experienced players to bolster their odds of winning. Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Draymond Green are some of the marquee names entering the market as unrestricted free agents.

So, who is going where and how much can teams spend? Here's everything to know about the 2023 NBA free agency period:

When does NBA free agency 2023 start?

Free agency will begin on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET. At this time, teams can officially begin negotiating terms with players on the market in hopes of striking a deal.

What is the NBA salary cap in 2023-24?

The NBA reportedly said the league salary cap for the 2023-24 season is projected to be $136 million with the luxury tax to be $165 million, according to ESPN. The salary cap for 2022-23 was $123.655 million.

Which NBA teams have the most cap space in 2023-24?

The following figures could change given player/team options and sign and trades are possibilities. But as of June 25, these five teams have the most projected practical cap space entering free agency, via Spotrac:

Houston Rockets: $59,783,491 Utah Jazz: $43,928,675 San Antonio Spurs: $37,477,403 Indiana Pacers: $32,152,523 Detroit Pistons: $27,819,304

Which NBA teams have the least cap space in 2023-24?

On the contrary, these teams might find it difficult to dole out contracts to quality players. As of June 25, these teams have the least projected practical cap space entering free agency, via Spotrac:

Portland Trail Blazers: -$77,838,630 Phoenix Suns: -$70,553,928 Dallas Mavericks: -$67,581,788 LA Clippers: -$67,535,209 Philadelphia 76ers: -$67,412,809

Who are the best NBA free agents in 2023?

Franchise cornerstones in free agency are difficult to come by nowadays in the NBA, but there are still plenty of players worth tapping into on the market.

Here is a tracker of key players available and details of their new contract in bold as details emerge:

Point guards:

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks (UFA)

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors (UFA)

D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers (UFA)

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Clippers (UFA)

Patrick Beverley, Chicago Bulls (UFA)

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat (UFA)

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks (UFA)

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs (RFA)

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (RFA)

Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA)

Dennis Schroder, Los Angeles Lakers (UFA)

Coby White, Chicago Bulls (RFA)

Kendrick Nunn, Washington Wizards (UFA)

Shooting guards:

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (Player option)

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets (UFA)

Josh Hart, New York Knicks (Player option)

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers (RFA)

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (Player option)

Max Strus, Miami Heat (UFA)

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets (UFA)

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (UFA)

Malik Beasley, Los Angeles Lakers (Team option)

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors (Player option)

Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns (UFA)

Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons (Team option)

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers (RFA)

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat (Player option)

Lonnie Walker IV, Los Angeles Lakers (UFA)

Jaylen Nowell, Minnesota Timberwolves (UFA)

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz (Player option)

Small forwards:

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA)

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards (UFA)

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets (RFA)

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies (UFA)

Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans (RFA)

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets (UFA)

Torrey Craig, Phoenix Suns (UFA)

Jae Crowder, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA)

T.J. Warren, Phoenix Suns (UFA)

Cam Reddish, Portland Trail Blazers (RFA)

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks (UFA)

Terrence Ross, Phoenix Suns (UFA)

Power forwards:

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (UFA)

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers (UFA)

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (UFA)

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics (RFA)

PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets (RFA)

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers (RFA)

Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets (Player option)

Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings (UFA)

Jeff Green, Denver Nuggets (UFA)

Jalen McDaniels, Philadelphia 76ers (UFA)

JaMychal Green, Golden State Warriors (UFA)

Georges Niang, Philadelphia 76ers (UFA)

Keita Bates-Diop, San Antonio Spurs (UFA)

Centers: