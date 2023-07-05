The 2024 NBA free-agent class could be absolutely loaded with stars

It took less than 72 hours for most of the notable NBA free agents to get scooped up.

The big names came off the board quickly in 2023 free agency, as Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Draymond Green, Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma, Fred VanVleet and Cam Johnson all secured new deals in a matter of hours. Several coveted role players like Austin Reaves, Bruce Brown and Brook Lopez didn’t last too long on the open market, either.

While there’s still some value to be had now, teams may already be planning for what could be an absolutely stacked free-agent class in 2024.

From LeBron James to Kawhi Leonard and more, let's take a look at the top players who could be available in the summer of 2024.

Who are the best NBA free agents in 2024?

The Los Angeles basketball landscape could look very different this time next year. The two faces of each L.A. franchise -- LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Lakers, and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Clippers -- all have a player option for the 2024-25 season, giving them the ability to hit free agency next year if they aren't extended.

Another player option decision looms large in Milwaukee, where Jrue Holiday could turn down $37.4 million in search of a new deal.

There's no lack of star power among players entering the final year of their deals, either. Jaylen Brown, Klay Thompson, James Harden, Pascal Siakam, DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray are all scheduled to hit the open market in 2024. Domantas Sabonis was part of this group as well before striking a reported five-year, $217 million extension with the Kings. Brown is eligible for a five-year extension worth around $300 million with the Celtics, and Harden could be in line for a new deal after opting into his player option for 2023-24.

Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, headlines the possible restricted free-agent class in 2024. The Sixers aren't planning to extend Maxey this offseason in an aim to maintain cap flexibility.

There could be subtractions from this list between now and next offseason due to extensions, but here's an expanded look at the best potential free agents in 2024:

Guards

James Harden, 76ers (UFA)

Klay Thompson, Warriors (UFA)

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($37.4 million player option)

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls (UFA)

Dejounte Murray, Hawks (UFA)

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers (RFA)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets ($15.4 million player option)

Bruce Brown, Pacers ($23 million team option)

Lonzo Ball, Bulls ($21.4 million player option)

Buddy Hield, Pacers (UFA)

Josh Hart, Knicks (UFA)

Malik Monk, Kings (UFA)

Tyus Jones, Wizards (UFA)

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks (RFA)

De'Anthony Melton, 76ers (UFA)

Eric Gordon, Suns ($3.4 million player option)

Mike Conley, Timberwolves (UFA)

Markelle Fultz, Magic (UFA)

Monte Morris, Pistons (UFA)

Gary Trent Jr., Raptors (UFA)

Josh Okogie, Suns (UFA)

Luke Kennard, Grizzlies ($14.8 million team option)

Josh Green, Mavericks (RFA)

Grayson Allen, Bucks (UFA)

Gary Harris, Magic (UFA)

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($2 million team option)

Gary Payton II, Warriors ($9.1 million player option)

Lonnie Walker IV, Nets (UFA)

Delon Wright, Wizards (UFA)

Josh Richardson, Heat ($3.1 million player option)

Cameron Payne, Suns (UFA)

Kyle Lowry, Heat (UFA)

Patrick Beverley, 76ers (UFA)

Joe Harris, Pistons (UFA)

Alec Burks, Pistons (UFA)

Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets (UFA)

Cole Anthony, Magic (RFA)

Shake Milton, Timberwolves ($5.1 million team option)

Isaiah Joe, Thunder ($2.2 million team option)

Payton Pritchard, Celtics (RFA)

Talen Horton-Tucker, Jazz (UFA)

Forwards

LeBron James, Lakers ($51.4 million player option)

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($48.8 million player option)

Paul George, Clippers ($48.8 million player option)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics (UFA)

Pascal Siakam, Raptors (UFA)

OG Anunoby, Raptors ($19.9 million player option)

Tobias Harris, 76ers (UFA)

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves (RFA)

Patrick Williams, Bulls (RFA)

Miles Bridges, Hornets (UFA)

Devin Vassell, Spurs (RFA)

Caleb Martin, Heat ($7.1 million player option)

P.J. Tucker, 76ers ($11.5 million player option)

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers (UFA)

Reggie Bullock, Mavericks (UFA)

Taurean Prince, Lakers (UFA)

Deni Avdija, Wizards (RFA)

Chuma Okeke, Magic (RFA)

Otto Porter Jr., Raptors (UFA)

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves (UFA)

Kevin Love, Heat ($3.9 million player option)

Royce O'Neale, Nets (UFA)

Saddiq Bey, Hawks (RFA)

Precious Achiuwa, Raptors (RFA)

Kenyon Martin Jr., Clippers (UFA)

Gordon Hayward, Hornets (UFA)

Nicolas Batum, Clippers (UFA)

Marcus Morris Sr., Clippers (UFA)

Doug McDermott, Spurs (UFA)

Robert Covington, Clippers (UFA)

Obi Toppin, Pacers (RFA)

Jordan Nwora, Pacers (UFA)

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers (RFA)

Jeff Green, Rockets (UFA)

Cedi Osman, Cavaliers (UFA)

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers (RFA)

Centers