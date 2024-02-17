NBA fans roast Celtics' Jaylen Brown as Mac McClung defends dunk contest title

Mac McClung returned to the NBA spotlight and defended his dunk contest title in Indianapolis.
McClung of the G League competed in a four-player pool comprising Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jacquez Jr. and New York Knicks' Jacob Toppin Saturday night.
The 6-foot-2 McClung edged Brown in the final round with a dunk over 7-foot-1 Shaquille O'Neal, who put on McClung's jersey as a request from the point guard.
But while McClung successfully defended his throne, it wasn't a contest without controversy. Many NBA fans felt the judges judged Brown too kindly despite his dunks not living up to the hype.
From fans roasting Brown to acknowledging McClung's efforts, here are some of the best reactions:
Will McClung go for the three-peat next year? He said after the event, "Never say never, but I’ll think about it.”