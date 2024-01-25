LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead their respective conferences in Indianapolis when the 2024 NBA All-Star Game tips off next month.

James is joined by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (sixth All-Star selection), Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (14th), Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (fifth) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second) in the Western Conference.

With his 20th career All-Star nod, James breaks a tie with another Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, for the most in NBA history.

The Eastern Conference starting lineup includes Antetokounmpo (eighth), Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (seventh), Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (fifth), fellow Milwaukee Buck Damian Lillard (eighth) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (second), who will get to play on his home court.

Antetokounmpo was the leading vote-getter overall on the All-Star ballot, while James led the West. It's the fourth time in All-Star history that the two players led their conferences in the same year.

Instead of picking teams this time around, they will be playing alongside stars from their own conference. The NBA switched back to an East-West All-Star Game format after introducing captains in 2018.

For All-Star starters, fan ballots accounts for 50% of the vote, player ballots account for 25% and media ballots account for 25%. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the most weighted votes in each conference are named starters.

All-Star reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, will be revealed on Thursday, Feb. 1.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18.