Who's playing in this year's NBA celebrity game? Rosters, how to watch and more

The stars will be out at 2024 All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, and not just NBA stars.

Kicking off the All-Star festivities once again this year will be the celebrity game. The 2024 edition will pit Team Shannon up against Team Stephen A., with sports media personalities Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith coaching the respective squads.

Team Shannon has two other star coaches in Grammy Award-winning artist 50 Cent and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, while Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Wayne and two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson will serve as coaches on Team Stephen A. The celebrity game participants, meanwhile, feature a mix of NFL players, WNBA players, artists, actors, content creators and more.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

From the full rosters to how to watch the event and more, here's what to know about this year's celebrity game:

When is the 2024 NBA celebrity game?

This year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game takes place on Friday, Feb. 16.

What time does the 2024 NBA celebrity game start?

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2024 NBA celebrity game being played?

The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

What TV channel is the 2024 NBA celebrity game on?

ESPN will air the All-Star Weekend event. Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Richard Jefferson (analyst) and Monica McNutt (analyst) will be on the call, with Pat McAfee scheduled to make a special guest appearance.

How to stream the 2024 NBA celebrity game live

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who is playing in the 2024 NBA celebrity game?

From Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons to EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, here's a look at this year's celebrity game rosters:

Team Shannon

Anuel AA, artist

Kai Cenat, streamer

Conor Daly, IndyCar Series racer

Walker Hayes, artist

Quincy Isaiah, actor

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm guard

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker

Lilly Singh, entertainer

SiR, artist

Dylan Wang, actor

Team Stephen A.