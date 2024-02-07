Tracking all the NBA trades leading up to Thursday's deadline

The countdown to the NBA trade deadline is inside 24 hours.

With the Thursday afternoon deadline looming, the action began to pick up on Wednesday afternoon as multiple deals reportedly were struck.

The league-best Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth by picking up Memphis Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman, while the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly acquired a backup point guard in Monte Morris from the Detroit Pistons.

So, which other contenders will bolster their rosters in the final hours leading up to the deadline? And will top potential trade candidates like Dejounte Murray and Bojan Bogdanović be on the move?

Keep track of the latest trade deadline deals here:

When is the NBA trade deadline 2024?

The trade deadline is on Thursday, Feb. 7.

What time is the NBA trade deadline 2024?

Teams must complete any trades by 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

What NBA trades have been made before the deadline?

Here's a tracker of all the trades leading up to Thursday's deadline:

Report: Monte Morris to the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Monte Morris

Detroit Pistons receive: Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., 2030 second-round pick

Report: Xavier Tillman to the Celtics

Boston Celtics receive: Xavier Tillman

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Lamar Stevens, 2027 second-round pick (via Atlanta), 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas)

Report: Simone Fontecchio to the Pistons

Detroit Pistons receive: Simone Fontecchio

Utah Jazz receive: Kevin Knox, 2024 second-round pick (via Washington), draft rights to Gabriele Procida

Steven Adams to the Rockets

Houston Rockets receive: Steven Adams

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Victor Oladipo, 2024 second-round pick (via Oklahoma City), conditional 2024 second-round pick (more favorable between Brooklyn and Golden State), 2025 second-round pick (more favorable of Houston's)

Terry Rozier to the Heat

Miami Heat receive: Terry Rozier

Charlotte Hornets receive: Kyle Lowry, 2027 first-round pick (lottery protected)

Pascal Siakam to the Pacers

Indiana Pacers receive: Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors receive: Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick (lesser of Utah, Houston, L.A. Clippers and Oklahoma City), 2026 first-round pick

Kira Lewis Jr. to the Pacers

Indiana Pacers receive: Kira Lewis Jr. (from New Orleans), 2024 second-round pick (from New Orleans)

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Cash considerations

Danilo Gallinari to the Pistons

Detroit Pistons receive: Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala

Washington Wizards receive: Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick

OG Anunoby to the Knicks

New York Knicks receive: OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn

Toronto Raptors receive: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, 2024 second-round pick