3 observations after brilliant Maxey, Embiid lead Sixers to first win

Tyrese Maxey sure enjoys Oct. 28 matchups against the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

On Oct. 28 of 2022, Maxey scored a career-high 44 points and drained nine three-pointers in a road win over the Raptors.

Exactly one year later, he had 34 points on 12-for-20 shooting, seven assists and six rebounds as the Sixers improved to 1-1 with a 114-107 victory in Toronto.

Joel Embiid recorded 34 points on 14-for-21 shooting, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Nick Nurse’s first win as Sixers head coach happened to come against his old team.

an awesome welcome back for Coach in Toronto. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/u9j9QKKuNF — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 28, 2023

After facing the Trail Blazers on Sunday night in their home opener, the Sixers will play Toronto again Thursday in the second contest of a five-game homestand.

James Harden (return to competition reconditioning) was still out for the Sixers. Toronto’s OG Anunoby (leg cramping) and Christian Koloko (respiratory issue) were sidelined as well.

Here are observations on the Sixers' first win of the season:

Embiid's back in business

Compared to Nurse’s days in Toronto, new Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković wasn’t as determined to send extra bodies at Embiid right away and make him a passer.

That was no problem for the Sixers, since Embiid looked much more like his reigning MVP, two-time scoring champion self than in the team’s tight opening-night loss Thursday to the Bucks. Toronto’s defense seemed especially vulnerable when Embiid got middle-of-the-floor catches and chances to face up.

Embiid hit his first two mid-range jumpers, scored inside following an after-timeout pick-and-roll with Maxey, and posted 12 of the Sixers’ first 17 points on 4-for-6 shooting. In the first quarter, Embiid also passed Julius Erving for second on the all-time Sixers defensive rebounding list.

As the game wore on, Embiid saw quicker, more regular double teams. He had a far better passing night than on Thursday, avoiding high-risk passes and spotting cutters in his eight-assist, one-turnover outing.

Embiid was on his A-game during a skillful stretch in the third quarter. Two possessions after making a three-pointer, he convincingly pump faked and waltzed in for a Euro-stepping lefty layup.

Mad Max playing like a star

The Sixers’ first quarter was not low on defensive miscues. After an uncontested Precious Achiuwa dunk and a Dennis Schröder three, the Raptors held a 22-12 lead.

However, the Sixers were a bit unlucky that Toronto’s shooters bounced back so dramatically. The night before, the Raptors shot 9 for 36 from three-point range in a bitter overtime loss to the Bulls. They started 8 for 8 from three-point range against the Sixers, including a corner jumper by rookie Gradey Dick over Embiid with 7.7 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Sixers began 0 for 6 from long distance. It’s obviously challenging to overcome that extreme of a shooting disparity.

Still, Maxey and the Sixers’ second unit cut the Raptors’ lead early in the second quarter. Maxey again had a clear-minded, attacking approach with bench players alongside him. He had 15 points in the second quarter after a scoreless first.

The first four players off the Sixers’ bench were still Patrick Beverley, Kelly Oubre Jr., Danny Green and Paul Reed. Nurse replaced Green with 9:22 to go in the second quarter, though. It was a logical call to give Danuel House Jr. his first minutes of the regular season, keep some internal competition open on the wing, and add an athletic, switchable player to the mix.

House played 11 minutes and posted two points, two rebounds and a block. Jaden Springer was not part of the Sixers' 10-man rotation. Green was out of the picture in the second half, too.

Oubre continued to be smooth and productive in transition, although he didn’t maintain his efficiency (27 points on 9-for-11 shooting) from a stellar opening-night performance. He scored his 18 points on 17 field-goal attempts.

Beverley and Reed each made multiple impactful hustle plays in the second quarter; the high-energy duo combined for five first-half offensive rebounds. By the time Maxey sunk his second three of the night, the Sixers had a 51-48 advantage.

Maxey was the lone Sixer to make a three before halftime. He began 6 for 7 from long range and his teammates started 0 for 11. Finally, Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker drilled back-to-back threes and the Sixers’ lead soon ballooned. The team was very good to open the third quarter for a second consecutive game, which clearly suggests Nurse has been striking the right notes in his locker-room messaging.

Ultimately, it remains true that the Sixers should win a lot of regular-season games if Maxey stays at or around this All-Star level and Embiid stays healthy. Though two games, Maxey has 65 points, 15 assists and one turnover.

Beyond the basics of Maxey's raw speed and now-elite outside shooting, he's developed so much craft and poise. Like with Embiid, there are times he appears impossible to stop.

Mad Max on the loose. pic.twitter.com/q73A1UGE0X — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 29, 2023

Seeing win No. 1 through

The Sixers were disappointing late in the fourth quarter Thursday, struggling to contain Damian Lillard and falling just short in Milwaukee. Saturday's crunch-time showing was certainly better.

The Sixers started Saturday's fourth quarter with Harris next to fourth bench players. The stint with both Maxey and Embiid resting wasn't great, but it worked out well enough.

Harris (15 points on 4-for-10 shooting) got downhill and drew fouls as a temporary top option. It's always a positive for the Sixers when he plays physically and aggressively in those bench-heavy lineups.

The Raptors got their deficit down to 100-95, but the Sixers leaned on Maxey and Embiid to lead them home.

Oubre closed the game over Tucker. Outside of Embiid and Maxey, it seems that Nurse will be flexible with how he finishes games. All of the trial and error will be fine on nights when that duo plays as well as it did Saturday.