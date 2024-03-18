3 observations after Sixers right the ship in time to beat Heat 

The Sixers squandered a 17-point lead but still managed to earn a second consecutive win Monday night.

They took a 98-91 victory over the Heat and now trail Miami 2-1 in the season series. The teams will face each other for the last time this regular season on April 4 in Miami.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 30 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots. Kyle Lowry recorded 16 points.

Heat big man Bam Adebayo had 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Terry Rozier added 20 points and eight rebounds.

The Sixers were missing Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Tobias Harris (right ankle sprain), De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise).

Jimmy Butler (right foot contusion) was among the five Heat players out with injuries.

The Sixers will begin a four-game West Coast road trip with a game Wednesday night against the Suns. Here are observations on their win over Miami:

No. 0 owns first quarter

The first few minutes were expectedly even between two teams who entered with identical 37-30 records. Adebayo broke a 14-all tie by sinking a corner three.

Fresh off a buzzer-beating, game-winning three the night prior against the Pistons, Adebayo had a great start — nine points on 4-for-4 shooting, five rebounds and four assists in the first quarter. However, Maxey looked to be the best player on the court.

After drawing 12 free throws Saturday in the Sixers’ win over the Hornets, Maxey got three early attempts vs. Miami. He also made three smooth mid-range jumpers in the first quarter, including two baseline pull-ups. That’s a shot Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has encouraged Maxey to use at times against good, physical defenses. He’s certainly capable of making shifty moves, rapidly decelerating, and scoring in a variety of ways.

Soon enough, Maxey showed off his long-range prowess. He reached 14 points under eight minutes in with a deep three-pointer late in the shot clock to bust the Heat’s zone. The All-Star guard nailed an open catch-and-shoot triple later in the first quarter to give the Sixers a 31-21 lead.

Major Maxey-less struggles

The Sixers didn’t handle their first stint of the night without Maxey well at all.

After earning an 8-0 points-off-turnovers edge in the first quarter, the Sixers committed two giveaways early in the second. Jaime Jaquez Jr. converted a fast-break layup and the Heat went on a sustained run.

One of the Sixers’ attempts to stop their skid was an off-target Paul Reed elbow jumper. In general, the team settled too much for the first available shot and didn’t have much offensive cohesion or ball movement with Maxey out.

Thomas Bryant threw down an alley-oop dunk, Miami stretched its run to 10-0, and Nurse called upon KJ Martin to replace Reed.

Though Maxey only tallied one point in the second quarter, the Sixers stabilized. Nicolas Batum made a tremendous defensive play late in the second quarter, hustling back to block a Rozier layup.. Maxey then threw a long-distance pass up to Kyle Lowry, who made an and-one lay-in. Batum played strong defense Monday on Duncan Robinson, who scored only three points on 1-for-5 shooting before being ruled out at the beginning of the fourth quarter because of back discomfort.

The Sixers found Miami’s zone hard to consistently crack, but Oubre drilled a corner three with 0.2 seconds left in the second period and sent the team into halftime with a 51-49 lead. Oubre’s steady scoring has been valuable for the Sixers lately; he’s now recorded at least 18 points in eight of his past nine games.

Sixers right the ship just in time

The Sixers opened the third quarter with excellent defensive energy, anticipating the Heat’s actions and pouncing on opportunities to generate turnovers.

It also helped that Lowry and Mo Bamba sunk three-pointers. Bamba shot 2 for 3 from three-point range Monday and posted eight points, four rebounds and three assists. He’s made a three in four consecutive games and had some decent stints recently as a starter.

Bamba recovered a loose ball and then dished to Oubre for a dunk that put the Sixers up 68-51.

Miami wasn’t out of it yet, though. Maxey missed a couple of jumpers and turned the ball over against the Heat’s pressure. He eventually got two long twos to drop and the Sixers held a 14-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Again, the team's lead diminished as Maxey watched from the sidelines. Buddy Hield air-balled a jumper long, Oubre lost the ball on a reckless drive into traffic, and a Bryant push shot prompted Nurse to call timeout with Miami's deficit down to 81-74.

It's reasonable to assume the Sixers' level will usually dip with no All-Stars on the floor, but they can't afford to play rushed, panicky basketball during their Maxey-less minutes. The Sixers lacked composure Monday and allowed Miami back into a game that should've been rather secure.

Instead, the Heat had all the momentum when Maxey re-entered. The Sixers weren't sharp in their efforts to break Miami's full-court pressure and just about every Heat jumper started to fall. Following two Rozier triples, Bamba committed a turnover and Caleb Martin slammed in a fast-break dunk to tie the contest at 85-all.

Lowry played a pivotal role in the Sixers righting the ship. The 37-year-old drained a critical three vs. his former team and scored a tricky, crafty layup following a big Reed offensive board.

The Sixers didn't close the game cleanly — Batum turned the ball over on a late inbounds pass — but they'll take the win and be relieved that they overcame their troubles without Maxey for a first victory this season vs. Miami.