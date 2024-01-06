Harris to miss first game of season, Melton still sidelined for Sixers-Jazz

Tobias Harris will miss his first game of the season Saturday night vs. the Jazz.

After playing 24 minutes in the Sixers’ blowout loss Friday to the Knicks, Harris was ruled out early in the fourth quarter with left ankle soreness.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said postgame that Harris “kind of jammed his ankle” and the 31-year-old forward thought there was a “reasonable chance he could play” against Utah. However, with Harris ultimately sidelined, Paul Reed is set to become the lone remaining Sixer to have appeared in every game this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Furkan Korkmaz (illness) and De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine soreness) are still out. Robert Covington, who’d sat out the Knicks game because of a left knee issue, was listed as questionable with an illness.

Melton’s absence will be his third straight.

“He took part in some of shootaround today and then worked out (after) it,” Nurse said pregame Friday night. “They’re putting him through another workout tonight, which will determine his status for tomorrow. We’ll see how he comes out of that.”

De’Anthony Melton’s going to miss a second straight game with lumbar spine soreness tonight, but he’s doing some post-shootaround work. pic.twitter.com/S9TX1mBzen — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) January 5, 2024

Once they've completed this back-to-back, the Sixers won't play again until Wednesday against the Hawks.

Without Melton, the 23-11 Sixers started a lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Nicolas Batum, Harris and Joel Embiid the past two games. Though Embiid had a couple of apparent injury scares vs. New York, he wasn’t on the Sixers’ injury report and said postgame that he thought he “should be fine.”

The 16-20 Jazz reported no injuries following the team’s 126-97 defeat Friday night to the Celtics.