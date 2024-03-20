Report: Sixers plan to pick up DJ Wilson on 10-day deal

The Sixers reportedly plan to bring on another big man.

The team intends to sign DJ Wilson to a 10-day contract, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported late Tuesday night.

Wilson’s averaged 19.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season for the G League's Osceola Magic. He’s shot 39.6 percent from three-point range on 4.7 attempts per contest.

The Michigan product posted a 35-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist game against the Delaware Blue Coats on March 3.

Picked 17th overall by the Bucks in the 2017 NBA draft, Wilson is listed at 6-foot-10, 231 pounds and has a 7-foot-3 wingspan. The 28-year-old’s last NBA appearance came back on Feb. 28, 2022 with the Raptors under Nick Nurse, who's in his first year leading the Sixers.

Wilson didn’t end up sticking in Toronto long term, playing just four times for the franchise. Still, Nurse saw some positive qualities in Wilson, calling him a “right place, right time type of guy.”

“Handle is pretty good, rebounds it pretty good, can score it a little bit," Nurse told reporters in 2022. "I like what he’s shown us as far as being a decent all-around player.”

The Sixers also signed center Kai Jones to a 10-day deal last Friday. Nurse said the Sixers “just wanted to get him 10 days down there (in the G League), first and foremost. And then after those 10 days, we’ll re-evaluate and take it from there.”

After recording 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in his Blue Coats debut, Jones suffered a right hamstring strain in his second game and has been out since.

At the NBA level, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba have been the Sixers’ two regular big men over the team’s past 22 games without Joel Embiid.

As Embiid rehabs from his left lateral meniscus injury, the 38-30 Sixers have 14 regular-season games remaining. Nine of those are on the road, starting with a Wednesday night matchup against the Suns.