Sixers again sign Ricky Council IV to two-way contract, waive Azuolas Tubelis

Ricky Council IV is right back where he started.

The Sixers announced Wednesday that they signed Council to a two-way contract and waived Ąžuolas Tubelis, a rookie big man out of Arizona who made no preseason appearances.

The team waived Council soon after its final preseason game and later converted Javonte Smart from an Exhibit 10 to a two-way deal. Council wasn’t gone for long.

A 22-year-old shooting guard, Council was known for his explosive athleticism and highlight dunks in college.

After a junior season at Arkansas in which he made only 27.0 percent of his three-point attempts, Council has focused on changing his shooting form with guidance from Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

“It’s definitely better than before summer league,” he said at the Sixers’ media day. “I’ve been working on it every day with (player development associate coach Toure’ Murry) and Coach Nurse looking over it — and (assistant coach Rico Hines). So just steady improvements. … I’m just looking forward to the season.”

Following the Sixers’ Blue-White scrimmage on Oct. 14, which included a few Council three-pointers, Nurse indicated he was pleased with the rookie’s progress.

“He’s been really good,” Nurse said. “He’s really improved from the summer. He’s been much better than he was at summer league and I just think he’s doing everything we’re asking. ... We’ve got to figure out who understands what their role is, how we’re playing, and how we’re doing that stuff. He does it all the time. He’s at the rim, he’s on the glass, he catches and shoots the open rhythm shots, and that’s a big part of what a guy like him needs to do.

“I think he’s going to be in a great situation to get better, and let’s just see how it goes. I think he’s got a lot of talent, as you guys saw. Let’s see how it goes, but he’s really improved from the summer until now.”

The Sixers’ trio of two-way players is now guards Terquavion Smith, Council and Smart.

All three look poised to play major roles for the defending G League champion Delaware Blue Coats.

“I’m doing what they ask when we’re with the main team,” Council said after the Blue-White scrimmage. “If that’s just cheering on the bench, then that’s what we’ve got to do. … And coming out here (to Delaware), try to win games and bring another championship down here. It’s pretty simple, honestly.”