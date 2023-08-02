Sixers' Montrezl Harrell suffers torn ACL, medial meniscus tear

Montrezl Harrell underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed he suffered a torn ACL and a medial meniscus tear, a Sixers official said.

Harrell had the MRI to assess recent right knee swelling following his offseason workouts, per the official.

The 29-year-old re-signed with the Sixers last month on a one-year, minimum-salary deal after initially declining his player option.

Throughout his offseasons, Harrell has historically liked to get regular on-court reps.

“My summer regimen is not really any regular one,” he said at the Sixers’ media day in 2022. “I literally think I play basketball all year round. I don’t vacation. I haven’t vacationed since I came in the league, honestly. I’ve never been to a vacation spot. I literally go to any league I can find. I’ve played out here in a couple of leagues before — the Brotherly Love (summer league), the Danny Rumph tournament, AEBL, the Drew League. I don’t put the basketball down.

“I’m blessed to be able to play this game and call it my job, so I don’t try to spend too much time away from it, really. I think I probably take the first week off to give my body some time to just relax, sit down with my kids and not move, just be around the house. But then after that week or two, I’m right back to it.”

Last season was Harrell’s eighth in the NBA and first as a Sixer. He played in 57 regular-season games and averaged 11.9 minutes, his fewest since his rookie year.

Paul Reed ultimately earned backup center minutes over Harrell last postseason. Along with Reed, Mo Bamba and small-ball option PJ Tucker are notable Sixers centers behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid.