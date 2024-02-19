Sixers plan to sign Darius Bazley to 10-day contract

The Sixers plan to sign Darius Bazley to a 10-day contract, a source confirmed Monday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news.

Bazley, 23, is a smooth mover and impressive athlete. He’s been very productive for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate, posting 20.1 points. 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per contest over 18 regular-season games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Bazley also recorded 43 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks in a G League Winter Showcase game.

Instead of playing at Syracuse, Bazley ultimately opted for a $1 million internship at New Balance and trained for the 2019 NBA draft. He was selected 23rd overall and began his NBA career with the Thunder.

Over three and a half seasons in Oklahoma City, Bazley averaged 9.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Bazley is listed at 6-foot-9, 216 pounds and his official wingspan was 7 feet at the 2019 draft combine. He’s played many of his minutes as a slightly undersized, defensively versatile center with both Delaware this year and with OKC last season.

Though Bazley doesn’t mind putting up three-pointers, his lefty jumper is not a strength. He shot 30.8 percent from long distance and 64.2 percent at the foul line this G League regular season.

NBA teams can sign a player to as many as two 10-day contracts in a season. After a second 10-day deal, a team must either sign the player for the remainder of the season or part ways.

The Sixers were especially light at the forward and center spots before the All-Star break because of injuries to usual starters Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Joel Embiid. We’ll see what Sixers head coach Nick Nurse makes of Bazley.