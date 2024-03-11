Sixers set to have their All-Star guard back for rematch against Knicks 

Tyrese Maxey won’t just be a spectator Tuesday night.

After sustaining a concussion and missing the past four games, the All-Star guard has been cleared to return for the Sixers’ rematch with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) remain out. And with Maxey set to come back, rookie two-way contract players Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith will join the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League. Delaware will start a four-game homestand Tuesday by hosting the Maine Celtics.

Maxey ran through a high-paced workout with Sixers coaches following the team’s practice Saturday and appeared sharp.

Tyrese Maxey working out in Camden after Sixers practice: pic.twitter.com/aC06HPQNlE — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) March 9, 2024

The Sixers will welcome back his many offensive talents after slogging through a 79-73 win Sunday. Though their defensive performance was exemplary, the Sixers had dropped their three prior contests without Maxey.

At 36-28, the Sixers are sixth in the ever-shifting Eastern Conference standings. They trail the fourth-place Knicks by one game.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse decided to bring Buddy Hield off the bench Sunday, starting Kyle Lowry and Cameron Payne in the backcourt.

Hield played a strong game and was the Sixers’ second-leading scorer behind Kelly Oubre Jr. (18 points), tallying 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

“Sometimes you need change,” Hield said. “Sometimes change is good. All these guys have started and come off the bench, so it’s not like it’s a big problem. It’s not an issue. We’re NBA players and we figure out how to adjust.”

Reintegrating Maxey is an adjustment the Sixers will not mind at all.