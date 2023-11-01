Daryl Morey media availability after 76ers traded James Harden to Clippers

Daryl Morey is expected to meet the media after Sixers practice on Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about the Sixers trading James Harden to the Clippers.

The Sixers traded Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers along with PJ Tucker and Filip Petrušev in the early Tuesday morning.

In the trade, the Sixers are getting back Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris Sr. and draft compensation that includes two first-round picks — an unprotected 2028 selection and a 2026 protected first-rounder via the Thunder. The team is also receiving two second-rounders (2024 and 2029) and a 2029 pick swap.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Follow along with the live stream below once the press conference begins.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube