Nick Nurse on Embiid's return, Kyle Lowry and the Sixers' stretch run on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark

On the latest episode of the Takeoff podcast, John Clark sits down with Sixers head coach Nick Nurse to discuss the state of the team after the All-Star break.

00:00 - Nick Nurse

00:54 - Buddy Hield's impact on the Sixers

2:49 - Reunited with Kyle Lowry

4:06 - Adjusting to life without Joel Embiid

5:20 - Tyrese Maxey's growth this season

7:39 - Dr. Nurse and sports leadership

8:26 - Injuries impacting the Sixers' game plan

9:35 - Should expectations changes because of Embiid's injury?

10:32 - How are Embiid's spirits?

11:00 - Could Embiid return before the playoffs?

11:23 - What about Philadelphia has surprised you most?

12:08 - Pat Bev's latest comments on the Sixers

12:58 - Nick's top five favorite musicians

13:50 - DJ Ghost's impact on practice

14:26 - Nick's ties to his hometown golf course

15:19 - Starting lineup when everybody is healthy?

15:47 - Biggest competition in the East?

