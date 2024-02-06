Shams Charania on Joel Embiid's surgery, Sixers staying afloat & NBA trade deadline on the latest Takeoff podcast

On the latest edition of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark, we talk with Shams Charania to get the latest on Joel Embiid's knee surgery and possible timetable for his return. Plus, They discuss if the Sixers can stay afloat the rest of the season and if Daryl Morey will get some help on offense before the trade deadline.

00:00 - Shams Charania

01:04 - How long with Joel Embiid be out?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

02:46 - Updates after the surgery

04:59 - Timetable for return

06:12 - Can the Sixers stay afloat?

07:18 - NBA trade deadline market

09:51 - Do the Sixers go all in?

11:21 - Doc, Harden or Embiid?

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube