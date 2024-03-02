Sixers waive two-way contract player Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The Sixers announced Friday night shortly following their win over the Hornets that they've waived two-way contract player Kenneth Lofton Jr.

After signing with the Sixers in late December, Lofton missed time because of a left shoulder sprain and for personal reasons. He ultimately made just two garbage-time appearances as a Sixer and never entered head coach Nick Nurse’s backup big man picture.

The 21-year-old lefty has played 11 games for the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats and averaged 26.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Lofton scored 43 points last Friday in the Blue Coats’ win vs. the Grand Rapids Gold. For better and for worse, Lofton has an unconventional game. He’s listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and thrives on post-up and iso touches.

Darius Bazley’s 10-day contract has expired and he’s back with Delaware. For the time being, that means the Sixers have two open regular roster spots and one open two-way slot.

Rookies Terquavion Smith and Ricky Council IV are still under two-way contracts. Council has earned rotation minutes with the Sixers since the start of February and looks like a good candidate to have his contract converted to a standard NBA deal.

Across the league, Friday was the last day players could be waived and remain eligible for this season's playoffs. Teams can sign players through the conclusion of the regular season.