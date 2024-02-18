Maxey notches win in his first All-Star Game as East racks up 211 points

Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of the Eastern Conference's 94 bench points Sunday night.

He also picked up an NBA All-Star Game victory in his first appearance.

The East won a highly casual, offense-centric contest by a 211-186 score at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Damian Lillard raised the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy after scoring 39 points and sinking 11 three-point shots.

Jaylen Brown added 36 points and Tyrese Haliburton posted 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 50 points for the Western Conference.

With Joel Embiid sidelined by a left knee meniscus injury, Maxey was the sole Sixer in the All-Star spotlight. He played 17 minutes and had three assists and three rebounds along with his 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting.

“I’m just happy to be able to go out there and represent this organization,” Maxey said Wednesday. “I think Joel’s gone every year for the past six, seven years. So for him not to be able to go this year because of injury and for me to have my first selection … it’s a good deal and I’m happy for it.”

⭐️ appearing in his first all-star game, from the Philadelphia 76ers...@TyreseMaxey! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/JDKkEbtvCE — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 19, 2024

Sixers legends Julius Erving and Allen Iverson watched the action courtside.

The Answer and The Doctor are here! pic.twitter.com/qR1MFagE5M — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 19, 2024

Haliburton had a sensational run in the first quarter, drilling five three-pointers in a 92-second span.

LOGO HALI 😱



He's 5/5 to start the game in front of the home fans!#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/5JvuNI9CPj — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

The East’s head coach just so happened to be Maxey’s coach over his first three NBA seasons. Doc Rivers, who’s gone 3-7 thus far leading the Bucks, subbed Maxey in late in the first quarter.

The 23-year-old soon drew the first free throws of the night. He also made a corner three on the East’s last play of the opening period.

Maxey swished another three early in the second quarter over Towns and the Eastern Conference built a healthy lead with a 13-0 spurt.

🔟 points for our All-⭐️! pic.twitter.com/PNmqJGm8la — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 19, 2024

The East passed 100 points in a first half that did not feature much defensive effort at all. Maxey registered a stop on the final possession of the second quarter, guarding Stephen Curry closely and contesting a long-range miss.

Back-to-back three-point contest champion Lillard made a pull-up jumper from the half-court line in the third quarter.

DAME FROM HALFCOURT.



HE'S GOT 33 POINTS AND 9 THREES.#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/60dmeumK2f — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

He did it again to give the East its last three points.

DAME FROM HALFCOURT AGAIN TO CAP OFF THE EASTERN CONFERENCE #NBAAllStar GAME W!



Dame: 39 points, 11 threes pic.twitter.com/EmHHl542UL — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

After he heads home, Maxey’s next few games will obviously be very different than Sunday’s exhibition.

The Sixers’ post-All-Star schedule begins with matchups against the four teams ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings. They’ll host the Knicks on Thursday night and then face the Cavs, Bucks, and East-leading Celtics.