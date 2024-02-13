Importance of Tyrese Maxey on full display with wholesome fan interaction

Tyrese Maxey is an All-Star for the first time in his career. He just helped the Sixers to an improbable win against the streaking Cavaliers. He's averaging just over 25 points per game in the 2023-24 season. No matter the circumstances, he makes sure to give it his all every time he steps on the court.

The best part about Maxey though, is what he does once he leaves it.

After dropping 22 points in Tuesday's win against the Cavs, his character was on full display with a wholesome interaction with a fan by the visiting team's tunnel.

Maxey stopped to talk and take a picture with the fan, who was emotional meeting the guard.

A moment like this means everything to a young fan who looks up to players in the league.

Maxey understands the importance of it all and the Sixers are a better team because of it.

