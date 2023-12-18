Trending
Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings G League player and girlfriend arrested after death of acquaintance in Las Vegas, police say

Marayna Rodgers, who was reported missing on Dec. 7, went out with friends in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, the same night the Stockton Kings played a game in the area

By Rebecca Cohen and Erick Mendoza | NBC News

Chance Comanche
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Chance Comanche poses for a photo at the Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on Oct. 2, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif.

A Sacramento Kings G League player and his girlfriend have been arrested after the death of an acquaintance in Las Vegas earlier this month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Chance Comanche, 27, who plays for the Stockton Kings, was arrested by California FBI agents on Friday and is pending extradition to Nevada for kidnapping, police said in a Sunday release. He is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail, jail records show.

His girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, 19, was arrested two days prior in Las Vegas and was booked in the Clark County Detention Center on kidnapping charges, police said. Her bail is set at $500,000, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Both are accused of executing a murder plot on Harnden’s friend, Marayna Rodgers, who was reported missing on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.

