These 5 teams could trade for Zion Williamson amid drama before draft

Zion Williamson’s future is in question.

The former No. 1 overall pick has battled through injuries since entering the NBA in 2019. Williamson has played in just 114 games over his first four seasons while missing 194 due to various ailments.

Now, he’s wrapped up in multiple storylines as the 2023 NBA Draft inches closer. Williamson is involved in a complicated love triangle with a former adult film star and a woman who is apparently pregnant with his child.

On top of that, he’s been mentioned in trade rumors as the New Orleans Pelicans assess their future plans. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, citing a source, said Williamson might not be on the team by Thursday’s draft.

Here are five teams that could potentially trade for the former All-Star forward, plus a look at what those teams have to offer (note: these are not hypothetical trade offers, just a compilation of these teams’ possible tradeable assets):

Portland Trail Blazers

Tradeable assets: Nos. 3 and 23 overall picks, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Keon Johnson

If the Blazers hope to keep Damian Lillard happy, they have to significantly improve the team. Adding Williamson could be a good first step, especially since they own two first-round picks. The Pelicans reportedly covet Scoot Henderson, who could be there for the taking at No. 3. There’s another connection too, as Williamson rehabbed his foot injury in Portland last year.

Charlotte Hornets

Tradeable assets: Nos. 2 and 27 overall picks, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams, Nick Richards

The Hornets were one spot away from being able to draft Victor Wembanyama, but Williamson could be a nice consolation prize. With LaMelo Ball likely off the table, they don’t have a ton of intriguing young players to deal. But the No. 2 pick, plus a veteran in Rozier or Hayward, could be enough to entice the Pelicans – who are looking to win now. Charlotte reportedly prefers another Pelicans forward, Brandon Ingram, over Williamson in a trade for the second pick.

New York Knicks

Tradeable assets: Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin, protected 2024 first-round picks from Dallas, Detroit and Washington

Unlike the first two teams, the Knicks don’t have a high draft pick – or any 2023 draft pick – to offer. Instead, New York has a collection of solid young pieces. Williamson could have ended up in New York if the 2019 lottery played out differently, and he certainly has an affinity for the Big Apple. Williamson and Barrett were college teammates at Duke, which could make for a good story if the Knicks were able to pull off the trade without including the latter.

Houston Rockets

Tradeable assets: Nos. 4 and 20 overall picks, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun, two future first-round picks from Brooklyn, two future first-round pick swaps with Brooklyn

The Rockets’ rebuild is expected to be accelerated this offseason. They hired Ime Udoka as head coach and have just under $50 million in projected cap space. Houston has stockpiled young players since trading away James Harden, though none of them look like sure-fire stars just yet. With plenty of future picks, two first-rounders in 2023 and the desire to start winning again, the Rockets could make sense as a Williamson suitor.

Atlanta Hawks

Tradeable assets: No. 15 overall pick, Dejounte Murray, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, AJ Griffin, protected 2024 first-round pick from Sacramento

OK, this one seems unlikely. But it’s fun to imagine pairing Williamson with Trae Young. Atlanta has several different types of players to trade depending on what New Orleans wants. They have a bevy of solid role players, including Collins and Hunter. Then there are the young, promising players like Okongwu, Johnson and Griffin. If the Pelicans want a big-name player, Murray fills their need at point guard.