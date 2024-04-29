Timberwolves HC Chris Finch helped to the locker room after mid-game collision with Mike Conley

Head coach Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves grabs in leg in pain after a collision with Mike Conley #10 during the second half of game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on April 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Timberwolves defeated the Suns 122-116 and win the series 4-0.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch had to be helped into the locker room during the fourth quarter of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns Sunday night after one of his own players, Mike Conley, inadvertently collided with him on the sidelines.

The scary moment happened with less than two minutes left in the game and Timberwolves up four points against the Suns, who would go on to be swept by the Minnesota squad, losing the game 122 to 116.

Conley tumbled into the sidelines after being fouled by Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch left to the locker room after a sideline collision with Mike Conley



Wishing him well 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0P1NAiQ7oG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2024

Finch seemed to be in pain and was unable to get up on his own. He was immediately taken to the locker room and did not reappear for the rest of the game.

Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori said that Finch was being "evaluated" after the game and that it was a lower-body injury.

Finch was seen using crutches after the game as well.

“He’s obviously in good spirits and so are the guys,” Nori said.

Conley was in good spirits after his team's victory as well, telling reporters a joke at his coach's expense.

“I told him to sit his (butt) down — he shouldn't be standing up like that late in the game," Conley said. "He's in the way. But prayers up for him, I'm sure he'll be fine.”

As for the Timberwolves, they completed a sweep of Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns, securing the franchise's first playoff series win in 20 years.

Here are five things to know about two-time NBA champion and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.