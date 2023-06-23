Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson join long list of brother combos in the NBA

It didn't take long for history to be made in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson were selected back-to-back in the top five of Thursday's event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Houston Rockets took Amen, who is the older brother by one minute, with the fourth overall selection and the Detroit Pistons grabbed Ausar at No. 5.

Not only did the 20-year-old twins become the first Overtime Elite products to get drafted, but they also made history as the first brothers to be selected in the top 10 of the same draft.

Now, Amen and Ausar join a long list of brother combos in the NBA.

What siblings are in the NBA?

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)

Giannis and Thanasis are one of a few sets of brothers who play for the same team. Giannis, 28, was drafted 15th overall by Milwaukee in 2013 and has gone on to capture two MVPs and one championship, among many other accolades. Thanasis, 30, was the 51st overall pick of the New York Knicks in 2014 and appeared in over 160 total games with Milwaukee over the past four seasons.

Their 25-year-old brother Kostas was drafted with the last pick in the 2018 draft by the Dallas Mavericks and logged 22 NBA appearances over three seasons, most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (R) of the Milwaukee Bucks observe the playing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on February 16, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and Lonzo Ball (Bulls)

The Ball brothers were both top-three draft selections, with Lonzo going second to the Lakers in 2017 and LaMelo third to the Charlotte Hornets in 2020. LaMelo, 21, was Rookie of the Year in 2020-21 and an All-Star in 2021-22. Lonzo, 25, had been establishing himself as one of the game's top role players before suffering a knee injury in January 2022 that's kept him sidelined since.

LaMelo Ball (2) of the Charlotte Hornets and brother Lonzo Ball (2) of the Chicago Bulls chase a loose ball at United Center on November 29, 2021, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Julian Champagnie (Spurs) and Justin Champagnie (Celtics)

Julian and Justin Champagnie, 21, are twins and their paths to the NBA mirrored one another. Justin went undrafted in 2021 before initially signing with the Raptors on a two-way deal and making 41 total NBA appearances with Toronto and the Boston Celtics over two seasons. Julian signed a two-way deal with the 76ers after going undrafted in 2022 and made 17 total appearances with Philadelphia and the San Antonio Spurs as a rookie.

Julian Champagnie #55 of the Delaware Blue Coats and Justin Champagnie #11 of the Raptors 905 talk during a game on December 1, 2022, at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Mary Kate Ridgway/NBAE via Getty Images)

Seth Curry (Nets) and Steph Curry (Warriors)

The Curry bros took very different routes in becoming two of the NBA's most feared shooters. Steph, 35, was the No. 7 pick of the Warriors in 2009 and spearheaded a Golden State dynasty that claimed four championships in a span of eight years. Seth, 32, went undrafted in 2013, played more than 80 games in the G League and was cut by a handful of NBA teams before finally breaking through as a sharp-shooting rotation player.

Seth Curry #30 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on January 22, 2023, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kavin Mistry/Getty Images)

Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Jrue Holiday (Bucks) and Justin Holiday (Mavericks)

Three brothers shared the floor for the first time in an NBA game when Jrue Holiday, who was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans, was opposite Aaron and Justin Holiday, both of whom were playing for the Indiana Pacers, in December 2019.

The moment the first time in @NBAHistory three brothers shared the court at the same time... @Jrue_Holiday11 x @JustHolla7 x @The_4th_Holiday! pic.twitter.com/76ZTL510Uk — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

Jrue, 33, reached the NBA first as the No. 17 pick of the Sixers in 2009 and has made two All-Star Games and five All-Defensive teams. Justin, 34, cracked the NBA in 2012-13 after going undrafted in 2011 and has logged more than 600 combined appearances for several different teams since. The 26-year-old Aaron, who attended UCLA like Jrue, was drafted 23rd overall by Indiana in 2018 and has logged more than 300 total games played.

Aaron and Justin shared stints as teammates on both the Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Aaron Holiday (L) and Justin Holiday (R)of the Atlanta Hawks pose for a photo with Jrue Holiday (C) of the Milwaukee Bucks before the game as part of the 2022 NBA Abu Dhabi Games at Etihad Arena on October 6, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, The United Arab Emirates.

Tre Jones (Spurs) and Tyus Jones (Wizards)

Tre and Tyus Jones both played for Coach K at Duke but at different times. Tyus, 27, was drafted 24th by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 and has developed into one of the league's top backup point guards. He was recently shipped to the Washington Wizards as part of the Kristaps Porzingis-Marcus Smart deal. Tre, 23, was the No. 41 pick of the Spurs in 2020 and logged 65 starts last season.

Brothers Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies and Tre Jones #33 of the San Antonio Spurs stand on the court during the game on March 17, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

Brook Lopez (Bucks) and Robin Lopez (Cavaliers)

After two playing two seasons together at Stanford, twins Brook and Robin Lopez were drafted just picks apart in 2008. Brook went 10th to the Nets and Robin went 15th to the Phoenix Suns. Brook is a one-time All-Star and has made two All-Defensive teams while Robin is approaching 1,000 career games played.

The 35-year-old twins spent time as teammates with Milwaukee in 2019-20.

Robin Lopez #42 and Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks pose for a portrait during Media Day at Fiserv Forum on September 30, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

Caleb Martin (Heat) and Cody Martin (Hornets)

Twins Caleb and Cody Martin, 27, also played in college together, spending two seasons at NC State and two at Nevada. And they then began their NBA careers on the same team as well. The Hornets drafted Cody 36th overall and signed Caleb as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Charlotte released Caleb after two seasons, but he was picked up by the Heat and had a major breakout showing during Miami's run to the 2023 NBA Finals. Cody, meanwhile, signed a four-year, $31 million extension with the Hornets last offseason.

Cody Martin (L) of the Charlotte Hornets and Caleb Martin (R) of the Miami Heat exchange jerseys after a game on October 29, 2021, at The FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves) and Jalen McDaniels (Sixers)

Jalen McDaniels, 25, was also part of Charlotte's 2019 rookie class after being selected 52nd by the Hornets. He played in over 170 games with Charlotte before being dealt to the Sixers at last season's deadline. Jaden, 22, emerged as one of the NBA's top perimeter defenders last season. The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Jaden with the 28th pick in 2020.

Jalen McDaniels #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers shakes hands with Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves after the game on March 7, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Evan and Isaiah Mobley (Cavaliers)

The Mobley brothers are the only ones on this list to be drafted to the same team. Evan, 22, played one season with Isaiah at USC before being picked third by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021. After three seasons with the Trojans, Isaiah, 23, also heard his name called by the Cavs with the 49th pick in 2022. Evan made First Team All-Defense in 2022-23 while Isaiah logged 13 NBA appearances on a two-way deal.

Evan Mobley #4 and Isaiah Mobley #15 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pose for a portrait during 2022 NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Falzerano/NBAE via Getty Images)

Markieff Morris (Mavericks) and Marcus Morris (Clippers)

Before the Thompson twins, there were the Morris twins. After three seasons together at Kansas, the Morris brothers became the first set of twins to be drafted back-to-back in 2011 when Markieff went 13th to the Suns and Marcus went 14th to the Houston Rockets. The 33-year-old twins have combined for over 1,500 games played.

Markieff Morris (L) of the Dallas Mavericks and Marcus Morris Sr. (R) of the LA Clippers talk before the game on February 8, 2023, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images)

Keegan Murray (Kings) and Kris Murray (Trail Blazers)

Twins Keegan and Kris Murray, 22, played at the same college but didn't enter the NBA at the same time. Keegan declared after two seasons at Iowa and was picked fourth by the Sacramento Kings in 2022. Kris spent an extra year in Iowa City and was drafted 23rd by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023. Kris will be hoping to follow in Keegan's footsteps after he was named to First Team All-Rookie.

Kris Murray #24 and Keegan Murray #15 of the Iowa Hawkeyes look on during a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena on February 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Franz and Mo Wagner (Magic)

Both Wagner brothers played at Michigan, though they didn't share the court. Mo, 26, was drafted 25th by the Lakers in 2018 and was with the Orlando Magic when they selected Franz, 21, eighth in 2021. They were teammates in Orlando for the past two seasons as Franz has blossomed into one of the league's bright young talents.