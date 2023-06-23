Here's a full list of every pick and trade from 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is complete.

There were fireworks hours before the draft began as the Golden State Warriors reportedly swapped out Jordan Poole for Chris Paul in a stunning blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards. But that proved to be the only major trade of the day.

The San Antonio Spurs kicked off Thursday night's proceedings from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in expected fashion by taking Victor Wembanyama first overall. The draft really started at the second pick with the Charlotte Hornets, who somewhat surprisingly went with Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson.

The Portland Trail Blazers ultimately didn't cash in the No. 3 pick for win-now talent to surround Damian Lillard with, instead adding yet another exciting young guard in Scoot Henderson.

To close out the top five, the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons each took a Thompson twin. Houston first picked Amen Thompson followed by Detroit's selection of Ausar Thompson. Amen and Ausar became the first set of brothers to ever be selected in the top 10 of the same NBA draft.

Those were just the first five of 58 total selections made, with several trades mixed in throughout the night. Here's a full breakdown of every pick and trade:

What trades were made in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Indiana Pacers reportedly traded the draft rights to Bilal Coulibaly (No. 7 pick) to the Wizards in exchange for the draft rights to Jarace Walker (No. 8 pick) and two 2028 second-round picks.

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly traded Davis Bertans and the draft rights to Cason Wallace (No. 10 pick) to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the draft rights to Dereck Lively II (No. 12 pick).

The Sacramento Kings reportedly traded Richaun Holmes and the draft rights to Olivier-Maxence Prosper (No. 24 pick) to the Mavericks.

The Boston Celtics reportedly traded the draft rights to Marcus Sasser (No. 25 pick) to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for the 31st pick and two future second-round selections.

The Celtics reportedly traded the draft rights to James Nnaji (No. 31 pick) to the Hornets in exchange for pick Nos. 34 and 39.

The Spurs reportedly traded the draft rights to Leonard Miller (No. 33 pick) to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for two future second-round picks.

The Celtics reportedly traded the draft rights to Colby Jones (No. 34 pick) to the Kings in exchange for the draft rights to Jordan Walsh (No. 38 pick) and a future second-round pick.

The Wizards reportedly traded the draft rights to Julian Phillips (No. 35 pick) to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for "a couple" future second-round selections.

The Orlando Magic reportedly traded the draft rights to Andre Jackson Jr. (No. 36 pick) to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a 2030 second-round pick and cash considerations.

As part of the Chris Paul-Jordan Poole deal, the Wizards reportedly traded the draft rights to Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 57) to the Warriors in exchange for Patrick Baldwin Jr.

2023 NBA Draft results

First round

San Antonio: Victor Wembanyama, C, France Charlotte: Brandon Miller, SF, Alabama Portland: Scoot Henderson, PG, G League Ignite Houston: Amen Thompson, PG, Overtime Elite Detroit: Ausar Thompson, SG, Overtime Elite Orlando: Anthony Black, SG, Arkansas Indiana: Bilal Coulibaly, SF, France (traded to Washington) Washington: Jarace Walker, PF, Houston (traded to Indiana) Utah: Taylor Hendricks, PF, UCF Dallas: Cason Wallace, PG, Kentucky (traded to Oklahoma City) Orlando (from Chicago): Jett Howard, SG, Michigan Oklahoma City: Dereck Lively II, C, Duke (traded to Dallas) Toronto: Gradey Dick, SG, Kansas New Orleans: Jordan Hawkins, SG, UConn Atlanta: Kobe Bufkin, PG, Michigan Utah (from Minnesota): Keyonte George, SG, Baylor L.A. Lakers: Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG, Indiana Miami: Jamie Jaquez Jr., SF, UCLA Golden State: Brandin Podziemski, SG, Santa Clara Houston (from L.A. Clippers): Cam Whitmore, SF, Villanova Brooklyn (from Phoenix): Noah Clowney, PF, Alabama Brooklyn: Dariq Whitehead, SG, Duke Portland (from New York): Kris Murray, PF, Iowa Sacramento: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, PF, Marquette (traded to Dallas) Boston (via Memphis): Marcus Sasser, PG, Houston (traded to Detroit) Indiana (from Cleveland): Ben Sheppard, SF, Belmont Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City): Nick Smith Jr., PG, Arkansas Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn): Brice Sensabaugh, SF, Ohio State Denver (from Boston via Indiana): Julian Strawther, SF, Gonzaga L.A. Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston): Kobe Brown, PF, Missouri

The NBA Draft has always showcased some of the most fashionable styles in menswear. Entrepreneur and senior digital content strategist at Gray Magazine, Brandon Gaston, breaks down the looks from the night’s biggest stars.

Second round

Detroit: James Nnaji, C, Nigeria (traded to Charlotte through Boston) Denver (from Houston via Indiana): Jalen Pickett, PG, Penn State San Antonio: Leonard Miller, SF, G League Ignite (traded to Minnesota) Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta): Colby Jones, SG, Xavier (traded to Sacramento through Boston) Washington (from Portland via Atlanta, L.A. Clippers, Detroit, Cleveland and Boston): Julian Phillips, SF, Tennessee (traded to Chicago) Orlando: Andre Jackson Jr., SG, UConn (traded to Milwaukee) Denver (from Washington via New Orleans and Oklahoma City): Hunter Tyson, SF, Clemson Sacramento (from Indiana): Jordan Walsh, SF, Arkansas (traded to Boston) Charlotte (from Utah via New York): Mouhamed Gueye, PF, Washington State L.A. Lakers (from Dallas via Oklahoma City and Indiana): Maxwell Lewis, SF, Pepperdine Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston): Amari Bailey, PG, UCLA Washington (from Chicago via L.A. Lakers and Washington): Tristan Vukcevic, PF, Serbia Portland (from Atlanta): Rayan Rupert, SG, France San Antonio (from Toronto): Sidy Cissoko, SG, G League Ignite Memphis (from Minnesota): Gregory Jackson II, PF, South Carolina Atlanta (from New Orleans): Seth Lundy, SG, Penn State Indiana (from L.A. Lakers): Mojave King, SG, G League Ignite L.A. Clippers: Jordan Miller, SF, Miami Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans): Emoni Bates, SG, Eastern Michigan Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas): Keyontae Johnson, SF, Kansas State Brooklyn: Jalen Wilson, PF, Kansas Phoenix: Toumani Camara, PF, Dayton Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte): Jaylen Clark, SG, UCLA Sacramento: Jalen Slawson, PF, Furman Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit): Isaiah Wong, PG, Miami Memphis: Tarik Biberovic, PF, Turkey Washington (from Boston via Charlotte): Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF, Indiana (traded to Golden State) Milwaukee: Chris Livingston, SF, Kentucky

*Chicago and Philadelphia were each docked a 2023 second-round pick due to tampering violations