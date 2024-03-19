It's time to dance.

Sixty-eight men's teams around the country are gearing up to compete in March Madness and one deserving team is set to take home the prestigious NCAA championship trophy.

While many states have one team that has qualified for the men's tournament bracket, there are a few states that have numerous teams.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With the NCAA Tournament set to tip-off on March 19, here is a breakdown by state of the teams competing:

Which state has the most March Madness teams?

The state with the most teams in the March Madness bracket is Texas with six.

Alabama is in second place with four teams total.

2024 March Madness teams by state

Alabama

No. 4 Auburn

No. 4 Alabama

No. 12 UAB

No. 13 Samford

Arizona

No. 2 Arizona

No. 12 Grand Canyon

California

No. 5 San Diego State

No. 5 Saint Mary's

No. 15 Long Beach State

Colorado

No. 10 Colorado State

No. 10 Colorado

Connecticut

No. 1 UConn

No. 13 Yale

Florida

No. 7 Florida

No. 8 FAU

No. 16 Stetson

Idaho

No. 10 Boise State

Illinois

No. 3 Illinois

No. 9 Northwestern

Indiana

No. 1 Purdue

Iowa

No. 2 Iowa State

Kansas

No. 4 Kansas

Kentucky

No. 3 Kentucky

No. 14 Morehead State

No. 15 Western Kentucky

Louisiana

No. 12 McNeese State

No. 16 Grambling State

Michigan

No. 9 Michigan State

No. 14 Oakland (M)

Mississippi

No. 8 Mississippi State

Montana

No. 16 Montana State

Nebraska

No. 3 Creighton

No. 8 Nebraska

Nevada

No. 10 Nevada

New Jersey

No. 15 Saint Peter's

New Mexico

No. 11 New Mexico

New York

No. 14 Colgate

No. 16 Wagner

North Carolina

No. 1 UNC

No. 4 Duke

No. 11 NC State

Ohio

No. 7 Dayton

No. 14 Akron

Oregon

No. 11 Oregon

Pennsylvania

No. 11 Duquesne

South Carolina

No. 6 South Carolina

No. 6 Clemson

No. 13 Charleston

South Dakota

No. 15 South Dakota State

Tennessee

No. 2 Tennessee

Texas

No. 1 Houston

No. 3 Baylor

No. 6 Texas Tech

No. 7 Texas

No. 9 TCU

No. 12 Texas A&M

Utah

No. 6 BYU

No. 8 Utah State

Vermont

No. 13 Vermont

Virginia

No. 10 Virginia

No. 12 James Madison

No. 16 Longwood

Washington

No.5 Gonzaga

No. 7 Washington State

Washington D.C.

No. 15 Howard