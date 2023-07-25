Bronny James in stable condition, out of ICU after suffering cardiac arrest at USC practice

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest at a basketball practice.

The incoming USC freshman collapsed on the court Monday before being treated by the school's medical staff and taken to the hospital.

According to a statement from a family spokesperson, James is no longer in ICU.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

NBC Los Angeles confirmed with a source that James suffered a medical emergency Monday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the agency received a medical response call at about 9:30 a.m. and responded to the 3400 block of South Figueroa Street and transported an adult male.

James, 18, is set to begin his freshman year at USC this fall. He attended nearby Sierra Canyon, being chosen as a McDonald's All-American after his senior season.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard was the No. 20 ranked player in his recruiting class, according to ESPN. He had offers from Kentucky, Ohio State, Michigan, Memphis and Oregon before committing to USC in May.

