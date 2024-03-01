Here's how much tickets cost to see Caitlin Clark go for NCAA scoring record

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, will be the place to be in the sports world on Sunday.

Caitlin Clark and the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes will be hosting the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes to close out the regular season. And the Big Ten heavyweight clash features some major Clark-related subplots.

The matchup will mark the final regular-season home game of Clark's storied college career after the projected No. 1 pick announced she's entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark's regular-season swan song at Iowa could be a record-setting one, too.

The star senior guard is just 18 points away from surpassing "Pistol" Pete Maravich as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer among all players, men and women. Clark averages a nation-high 32.2 points per game and hasn't tallied fewer than 21 points this season, meaning those roughly 15,000 in attendance will likely witness history.

Clark's bid for history has led ticket prices for Sunday's game to reach record levels. SeatGeek said Ohio State-Iowa tickets are more in demand than any women's college basketball game or WNBA game it's ever seen. The contest boasts an average resale ticket price of $556, according to SeatGeek.

The cheapest all-in ticket prices to the game as of Friday night were $446 on SeatGeek and $450 on TickPick. The most expensive seats, meanwhile, were $9,165 on SeatGeek and $11,285 on TickPick.

According to TickPick data shared with USA TODAY and The Washington Post this week, the average purchase price for tickets to Ohio State-Iowa ($557) is more than $150 greater than the next-most expensive women's basketball game ever, college or pro. Michigan-Iowa on Feb. 15, when Clark became the all-time NCAA women's scoring leader, was previously the most expensive women's basketball game ever with an average ticket purchase price of $394.

With Clark chasing all kinds of history on the heels of a thrilling run to the 2023 NCAA championship game, the Hawkeyes sold out their season tickets in 2023-24 for the first time in program history.

Next week's Big Ten women's basketball tournament also sold out in advance for the first time ever. Clark and Iowa will be defending their conference tournament title at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

