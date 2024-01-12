How to watch Big Ten men's basketball on Peacock in 2024

Peacock's exclusive coverage of the Big Ten will continue in early 2024 with some great men's basketball matchups.

Starting Jan. 16, Big Ten basketball will have live games exclusively on Peacock, up to and including the Big Ten Tournament on March 13.

Here's a deeper look into Big Ten men's basketball streaming on Peacock in 2024:

How to watch Big Ten men's basketball on Peacock

Big Ten men's basketball games will stream exclusively on Peacock every Tuesday through the end of the 2024 season.

Fans can watch the games live with a Peacock subscription. People can sign up for Peacock here.

What Big Ten men's basketball games will be on Peacock?

Here is the full schedule for Peacock exclusive games (AP rankings are as of Jan. 8):

No. 1 Purdue vs. Indiana, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. ET

Ohio State vs. Nebraska, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Purdue, Jan. 23, 9 p.m. ET

No. 10 Illinois vs. Ohio State, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Michigan State, Jan. 30, 9 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Ohio State, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. ET

Michigan State vs. Minnesota, Feb. 6, 9 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Illinois, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. ET

Ohio State vs. No. 15 Wisconsin, Feb. 13, 9 p.m. ET

Iowa vs. Michigan State, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. ET

Maryland vs. No. 15 Wisconsin, Feb. 20, 9 p.m. ET

No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Indiana, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 10 Illinois, March 5, 7 p.m. ET

Will the Big Ten Tournament be on Peacock?

The first two games of the tournament will air exclusively on Peacock on March 13.

The games are scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET from Target Center in Minneapolis.