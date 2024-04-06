‘That call sucked': Referees take online beating after Iowa's 71-69 victory over UConn

Let the girls play!

Many commentators and social media users were quick to criticize the referees in the NCAA semifinal featuring Caitlin Clark and Iowa versus UConn on Friday night, saying they got in the way of the two teams battling it out in the final seconds by calling an offensive foul on UConn's Aaliyah Edwards.

With 4.6 seconds left, UConn is down 70-69 with the ball. Edwards sets a screen and gets called for the foul.

Upon further review, the internet does not agree.

"That call sucked," said ESPN analyst and former Tennessee player Andraya Carter.

"Now that final play, it's not about the Iowa defense, it's about the call that the referee made," Carter added. "Maybe there was a slight lean, maybe Aaliyah Edwards' elbow was slightly out, but, to be honest, the calls weren't even on both sides."

"To be honest ... that call sucked SVP."@Andraya_Carter spoke with @notthefakeSVP on the offensive foul called on Aaliyah Edwards in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/VNjPaYYIBq — espnW (@espnW) April 6, 2024

Others chimed in on the call online as well:

I hate the end of that game. That's a damn shame. Iowa came to play and so did UConn. That's absolutely NOT how you determine a game like this. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2024

I need this gif updated to “let the girls play!” But every time refs make a BS call, this is my reaction. #NCAAMarchMadness #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/qv3M0jNfqx — Christina Henderson (@chenderson) April 6, 2024

Legitimately one of the worst offensive foul calls I’ve ever seen… Let alone with 4 seconds left & the game on the line.



Feel sick for Aaliyah Edwards & UCONN. There’s just no world where this is a moving screen. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/73AYbGmAnT — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 6, 2024

Everybody on my timeline to the ref who made that TURRIBLE call on Aaliyah Edwards which pretty much sealed it for Iowa: pic.twitter.com/v8KInSmiJk — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) April 6, 2024

Yep… @Andraya_Carter said what we are ALL thinking on that UCONN foul #NCAAWBB



“That call sucked, @notthefakeSVP” pic.twitter.com/XadQGpzmaE — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) April 6, 2024

However, after the game, UConn's Paige Bueckers said that one play or call cannot be blamed for her team's heartbreaking loss.