Men's March Madness bracket revealed: Matchups, schedule and broadcast info

The Connecticut Huskies celebrate after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Let the dancing begin!

The bracket for the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament was announced Sunday, unveiling the 68 teams that secured a spot in a March Madness competition with no clear favorite for national champion.

So, filling out your bracket might be even more challenging this year.

Defending champion Connecticut, looking to become the first team to repeat since Florida in 2007, landed one of the four No. 1 seeds in the tournament along with Houston, Purdue and North Carolina. Connecticut tops the East Region, where they'll face No. 16 Stetson, which is making its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston is the top seed in South Region and will play Longwood. Purdue, which last season became just the second No. 1 seed in tournament history to lose in the first round, takes the top spot in the Midwest Region and will play which will play the winner of the First Four matchup between Montana State and Grambling State. North Carolina is the top seed in the West Region and will play the First Four winner of Howard and Wagner.

Many quality bubble teams did not make the field - which features 32 automatic bids from conference tournaments and 34 at-large spots - thanks in part to unexpected title teams. The first four teams out of the tournament included Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Indiana State and Pittsburgh.

The action begins with the First Four matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday at UD Arena in Ohio.

The 32 first-round games will then be played on Thursday and Friday. Games for the first and second round of the men's tournament will be played at Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York), Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), CHI Health Center (Omaha, Nebraska), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh), Vivint Smart Home Arena (Salt Lake City), Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Washington), FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee).

The East Regional will be played at TD Garden in Boston, the South Regional will be at American Airlines Center in Dallas, the Midwest Regional will be at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, and the West Regional will be at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Final Four will be played on April 6 and the championship game is April 8, with all games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

What are the matchups for March Madness 2024?

Here are the matchups for the first round of the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament:

EAST REGION

No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 16 Stetson

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Akron

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

WEST REGION

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State

When does March Madness start in 2024?

The men's NCAA Tournament begins on Tuesday, March 19 with First Four matchups on TruTv.

What are the dates for March Madness 2024?

Here is the full schedule for the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament:

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6

Championship game: April 8