Here are the in-season top 16 seeds for March Madness, according to the DI Men's Basketball Committee

March Madness is quickly approaching.

Since 2017, the NCAA DI Men's Basketball Committee has been previewing the bracket's top 16, providing a look ahead at how the bracket is coming together. This year is no different.

While there is still plenty of time for the 68-team field to shake up, it's good to note that since the show's inception, three of the four No. 1 seeds remained the same in March.

Here we take a look at the selections made on Saturday and more details about March Madness:

Who are the current top 16 March Madness seeds?

If the seedings were based on today's selections, the top 16 would be as follows:

1-seeds (overall 1-4)

1. Purdue

2. UConn

3. Houston

4. Arizona

2-seeds (overall 5-8)

5. North Carolina 6. Tennessee 7. Marquette 8. Kansas

3-seeds (overall 9-12)

9. Alabama

10. Baylor

11. Iowa State

12. Duke

4-seeds (overall 13-16)

13. Auburn

14. San Diego State

15. Illinois

16. Wisconsin

The top 16 seeds in bracket form 👀#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/zA5RrVAKTj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

When does the March Madness bracket come out?

The 68-team field will be announced on Sunday, March 17 on CBS.

When is March Madness?

March Madness runs from March 19 through April 6. Here is a breakdown of the rounds:

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6

NCAA championship game: April 8

Who won the NCAA basketball championship in 2023?

No. 4 UConn beat No. 5 San Diego State 76-59 to claim its fifth NCAA men’s basketball championship.