How to watch Iowa vs. South Carolina in the women's national championship

The best team in the country against the best player in the country.

That's the championship game matchup in the 2024 women’s NCAA Tournament as the undefeated No. 1 overall-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks will meet Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes.

These two programs met in last year’s Final Four under similar circumstances. The then-unbeaten Gamecocks had their perfect season ended by Clark and Co. in the national semifinals. Now, South Carolina is looking to avenge that loss and complete what would be a historic perfect season for a second national title in three years.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, are in the national championship for a second straight year after falling to LSU in the 2023 title game. This time around, Clark is trying to deliver Iowa its first championship in what will be the final game of her legendary college career.

So will South Carolina achieve perfection, or will Clark go out on a championship-winning note? Here’s what to know ahead of the epic title game clash:

When is the women's NCAA basketball championship?

The Gamecocks will battle the Hawkeyes for the NCAA title on Sunday afternoon.

What time does the women's NCAA basketball championship start?

The championship game showdown is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the women's NCAA basketball championship being played?

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, is the site of this year's title game.

What TV channel is the women's NCAA basketball championship on?

South Carolina-Iowa will air on ABC.

How to stream the women's NCAA basketball championship live

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

NBC Sports Big Ten host Ahmed Fareed breaks down the men's Final Four matchups in the 2024 NCAA tournament.