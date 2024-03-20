President Biden reveals his March Madness brackets. Here are his picks

The commander-in-chief has made his March Madness picks.

President Joe Biden revealed his filled-out brackets for the 2024 men's and women's NCAA Tournaments on Wednesday, and he went with both No. 1 overall seeds -- South Carolina women and UConn men -- as his champions.

"Folks, it's time for college basketball’s biggest tournament. I wish the best of luck to all the teams competing," Biden wrote as he shared his brackets on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I’m picking South Carolina Women's Basketball to win it all, and in the Men’s bracket the Huskies to go back-to-back."

There have been just two repeat winners of the men's Big Dance since 1974, but that didn't stop the president from rolling with UConn. The Huskies are one of three No. 1 seeds in Biden's Final Four, along with UNC and Houston, with No. 2 Tennessee rounding out the group. His championship game is a battle of No. 1 seeds between UConn and Houston.

Biden's upset picks were highlighted by No. 11 NC State reaching the Sweet 16. He also has No. 12 McNeese upsetting No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 13 Charleston upsetting No. 4 Alabama in the first round.

On the women's side, Biden sees South Carolina completing its perfect season with a win over No. 2 UCLA in the championship. No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 UConn are his other Final Four teams.

The president predicted both teams from last year's championship game to fall in the Sweet 16, with Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa losing to No. 5 Colorado, and Angel Reese and No. 3 LSU losing to No. 2 UCLA.

He has No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast as a surprise Sweet 16 team as well.

March Madness action got underway with the men's First Four on Tuesday, and the women's tournament begins with the First Four on Wednesday. The first round of the men's tournament begins on Thursday with the women's starting on Friday.

Day one of March Madness has come to an end; here are the results from March 19th, 2024.