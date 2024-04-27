Howie Roseman goes nuts with three trades in the 4th round

Howie Roseman is having the time of his life.

Roseman loves trades more than anything, and he’s now made three of them - all in the fourth round - in the span of under an hour.

Whew.

This is next-level stuff even for Roseman.

The Eagles began the day with picks 120, 123 and 132 in the fourth round. They shipped 120 to the Dolphins for a 3rd-round pick in 2025, they traded 123 to the Texans for No. 127 this year and a 5th-round pick next year, they selected Clemson running back at No. 127, then they traded 132 – as well as one of their 5th-round picks, No. 210 overall – to the Lions for 164 in the fifth round, 201 in the 6th round and a 2025 4th-round pick.

After the smoke had settled, they still had five picks remaining - No. 152, 164, 171 and 172 in the fifth round and No. 201 in the sixth round.

And in the 2025 draft, they now have a 1st-round pick, 2nd-round pick, two 3rd-round picks, a 4th-round pick, two 5th-round picks and three 7th-round picks.

This is textbook Howie Roseman, accumulating assets through trades and then taking them and investing them in better assets in the future.

Roseman said Friday night the philosophy of using the draft not just to strengthen this year’s team but future teams as well is something he learned from Andy Reid, who he was GM under from 2010 through 2012.

“Coach Reid has always done a great job of being a year ahead,” he said.

The Dolphins came into the draft without 3rd- or 4th-round picks. They wound up selecting Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright with No. 120, the pick they acquired from the Eagles, and the Titans wound up selecting Ohio State tight end Cade Stover with No. 123. The Lions took running back Sione Vaki of Utah with No. 132 they acquired from the Eagles.

The Eagles received the 120th pick last month from the Steelers as part of the Kenny Pickett trade. The pick originated with the Rams, who shipped it to the Steelers as part of the deal last August that sent guard Kevin Dotson to the Rams.

The Eagles had just acquired No. 123 on Friday in a trade with the Browns, who acquired it from the Texans as part of the trade that sent DeShaun Watson to Cleveland in March 2022. No. 127 came from the Dolphins earlier in the day. The 132nd pick came in a pick swap Friday from the 49ers.

